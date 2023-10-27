Mandoza's 2000 hit song Nkalakatha is still making waves over two decades since its release

The song has been played all around the world, more recently as South Africans gear up for the anticipated Rugby World Cup final

As the Springboks prepare to battle the All Blacks on Saturday, 28 October, Mzansi can't wait to blast Nkalakatha when the Boks come out victorious

Nkalakatha has undoubtedly become South Africa's unofficial national anthem. Mandoza's 23-year-old smash hit has united South Africans all across the globe as they rally behind the Springboks ahead of the Rugby World Cup clash against the All Blacks.

Mandoza's widow, Mpho Tshabalala, said she couldn't believe how popular the song became.

Mandoza's song grows popular ahead of RWC

As the Rugby World Cup final draws near, Mandoza's hit song Nkalakatha from his 2000 album of the same name has grown in popularity all over the world.

The late Kwaito star garners over 118.3K monthly listeners on Spotify while the streaming platform also recorded just above 2.6 million streams for Nkalakatha.

Speaking with SowetanLIVE, Mandoza's wife Mpho Tshabalala said she's still shocked at the reception of the song:

"I have mixed feelings about how popular this song is during this time. I don’t even think he [Mandoza] knew what his song has now become."

She went on:

"He was just doing what he loves and made a song that’s been played in France 23 years later."

South Africans react to Nkalakatha

Mzansi and South Africans living abroad all understand the assignment whenever Nkalakatha plays - it's time to let loose and turn up. Now, more than ever, the song has become the celebratory anthem for the Springboks in the RWC:

_ThatoK said:

"The Afrikaans primary school near my house has played Nkalakatha, Sister Bettina, the National Anthem and Shosholoza on full blast all within the last 15min."

NeoMohapi responded:

"So my gym is predominantly white and this morning Nkalakatha was on the playlist because BOKKE! The classic crossover is the one today!"

Ronewa_Mathephe commented:

"Hearing Nkalakatha just got me in Bokkie mode!"

Mzansi reminds Cyril Ramaphosa of RWC promise

In a recent report, Briefly News caught Mzansi's posts to President Cyril Ramaphosa reminding him to keep his promise of a public holiday should the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup.

The president made his promise a week ago and eager South Africans are hoping the Boks come out victorious in their clash against the All Blacks and secure a public holiday on 29 October.

Mzansi has also been rallying behind Bongi Mbonambi during his investigations into the racism allegations, which were eventually cleared.

