World Rugby has cleared Bongi Mbonambi of racism allegations, meaning he can play in the World Cup final

Mbonambi grew up swimming in dirty water, but his daughter now swims in a state-of-the-art pool

South Africans are overjoyed that Mbonambi will play in the final, with many netizens expressing their support

Bongi Mbonambi acknowledges the crowd after the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between France and South Africa. Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Bongi Mbonambi has been making headlines all week following the racist slur allegations brought against him after the Rugby World Cup semi-final.

Much to Mzansi's relief, World Rugby has closed its investigation into Tom Curry's allegation of racial abuse against Bongi Mbonambi, finding insufficient evidence to proceed, SkyNews reports. This means that Mbonambi will be able to start in the World Cup final against New Zealand on Saturday.

Mbonambi's humble beginnings

Mbonambi was born and raised in Bethlehem in the Orange Free State, where he grew up swimming in dirty water, which is a far cry from the state-of-the-art pool that his daughter gets to swim in, as his recent Instagram post reveals.

According to The South African, Mbonambi's parents were civil servants, with his father a policeman and his mother a nurse. This shows the massive gap in financial terms between Mbonambi's childhood and his children's upbringing.

He started his professional career at the Bulls Franchise and moved to the Stormers soon after, Ubetoo reports. The year was 2015. A year after, he had his Test debut in the clash against Ireland in 2016, when he was selected to replace the then-captain Adriaan Strauss.

In the intervening years, he had built up an impressive profile as one of the top rugby players in South Africa.

South Africans elated by news of Mbonambi playing in the final

Many netizens on Facebook were overjoyed to learn that the Springbok hooker has been cleared of the allegations brought before him and will play in the world cup final.

Nicky Hughes commented:

"Go Bongi! Show them how it's done! Rise above the BS and let's show them they can't break us!"

Innocent Thokozane responded:

"My favourite player."

Terry Undi replied:

"There was no case to begin with. Just England being England thinking that they are so special."

Shirley Boltman wrote:

"Bongi give them some more to moan about They can't handle it when they LOOSE."

Lena Welcome said:

"Good news ."

Bongi Mbonambi reflects on his childhood in Bethlehem in video

