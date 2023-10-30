One woman lost her mind when she heard the DJ play the Nkalakatha song by the late Kwaito star Mandoza

She unleashed fire dance moves in front of onlookers who gathered to watch the Springboks rugby match

The electrifying TikTok video gained traction and had viewers virtually cheering the groovy woman

The woman broke into a happy dance after the Springboks won. Image: @telowwa

Source: TikTok

A woman went bonkers when the DJ spun Mandoza's Nkalakatha in front of Springboks supporters.

She busted out fiery dance moves, shocking onlookers. Her TikTok video uploaded by @telowwa exploded, with 348,000 views and 20,000 likes.

Spontaneous dance performance

Spectators couldn't resist and formed a wild dance hype circle. It was an energetic, unforgettable rugby match moment.

Springboks spread joy

It seems the Springboks' impressive performance at the Rugby World Cup brought unity and joy to Mzansi. The trending clip proved that SA people truly love expressing their happiness by dancing.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate woman's dance moves

The comments section was filled with applause. Everyone credited Mandoza's song for unlocking her wild side.

See some of the comments below:

@zanele7432 said:

"Khuphuka lapho Charisma."

@dsm_0007 stated:

"Mzansi for sho."

@bigvicenergy369 posted:

"This was what the apartheid government feared. We're such a vibe! "

@user3258223596916 added:

"South Africa is a real home of entertainment."

@mimirarane commented:

"Pragtag maan. I don't even know. what that means but I saw it fit to say it."

@girlicious.nsn mentioned:

"Let's keep this vibe and unity forever Springboks for president.♥️"

@refiloep2022 wrote:

"Mandoza's music does something to them."

@kari_karabelo added:

"Yeyi! Let it all out mama!"

