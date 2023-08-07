A young high school boy impressed Mzansi with his smooth dance moves from the past

The mlungu wiped the floor clean with his rendition of classic dance moves

South Africans thoroughly complimented him and remarked that he danced better than many in the country

A mlungu who slayed powerful moves to Gqom music earned bragging rights on TikTok.

The young high schooler danced so well that the comment section was filled with fire because people were impressed with his dance moves.

Mlungu TikTokker blazes TikTok with classical dance moves

@tythemlungu regularly posts videos of himself dancing to Amapiano, Gqom and deep house music with his friends. He has made a name for himself on TikTok, and this video is one of many which earned netizens' respect.

In this video, @tythemlungu performs a few classic moves like the sjebha, the glitch and the gwara Gwara, dance moves that blew across the country and even reached international waters.

South African dance has influenced the world since international artists like Rihanna performed the Gwara Gwara, and Beyonce performed the Pantsula dance in her music video for Run the World (Girls). Recently Ciara and Uncle Waffles trended globally when they did the Yahyuppiyah challenge after Uncle Waffles performed at Coachella recently.

Watch the video here:

South Africans give mlungu his flowers for dancing in a TikTok video

Netizens went wild over the young man's fresh dance moves and stanned him a legend.

SimphiweM said:

"We have a new problem now. Go, boy!"

NellyGirl was impressed.

"The boy can Pantsula."

Lorraine commented:

"Gwara gwara that went to private school."

Desiree Swarts complimented him.

"But let's be honest. This guy can dance better than some of us."

Sbu010 exclaimed:

"No, brother, you're black. Your dance moves are top-class."

