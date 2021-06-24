US actor and singer Jamie Foxx has challenged South Africa's DJ Bongz to a Gwaragwara dance battle

The dance move was made popular by the Durban-born DJ Bongz in 2016 when he filmed his music video for Ofana Nawe

The Hollywood superstar posted a video of himself doing the Gwaragwara and challenged Bongz when the SA star told him a bit of history about the move

Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx has challenged Mzansi's DJ Bongz to a dance battle. The South African DJ did not waste time and accepted the challenge.

It all started when the US actor posted a video of himself dancing Bongz's signature dance move, Gwaragwara. Bongz took to the movie star's comment section on Instagram and told him a bit of history about the dance move.

"I started doing the Gwaragwara dance in 2016 the time I was shooting my music video Ofana Nawe. Just Google it, you will see @iamjamiefoxx."

Jamie jumped on Bongz's comment section and asked the South African musician to meet him on the dance floor. The Sleepless star wrote:

"Let's battle."

Bongz took then took to his verified Instagram page to post a video of himself doing the Gwaragwara. He captioned the video:

"Just a warm up for our dance battle... I’ll wait for the place and time for the battle @iamjamiefoxx."

Mzansi Instagram users took to Bongz's comment section to tell Jamie that they're waiting for him to report to the dance floor. Check out some of the comments below:

DJ Sphectacula said:

"Bring it @iamjamiefoxx."

DJ Chynaman wrote:

"Come @iamjamiefoxx we're waiting."

gwaragwara_worldwide commented:

"@iamjamiefoxx please report to the dance floor, I repeat please report to the dance floor."

sammy_shabaan_mckenzie said:

"So only one style one way?"

icarusound wrote:

"We're ready for this battle!!"

nick_thebrains added:

"@iamjamiefoxx it's a dance battle, better be ready. It's a Wakanda dance move by @realdjbongz."

