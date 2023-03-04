One woman stunned TikTokkers with her vibey dance moves in the township and her video is making waves

The mlungu woman was wearing Converse All Stars and looked like an expert pantsula dancer in the video

Mzansi people on social media were hyped and many of them joked in the comments that she can keep the land

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A white woman stunned social media with a pantsula performance in a township. Image: @thewapwizard

Source: TikTok

A white woman slayed a pantsula dance and got flooded with praise on social media. She was recorded flaunting her fancy footwork in the township and Mzansi was awed.

TikTok user post mlungu pantsula dancer vibing in the township

The TikTok video was posted by @thewapwizard and the pantsula dancer did not miss a single beat. Her movements were seamless and like true pantsula dancers wore Converse All Stars shoes. The video is steadily gathering views on TikTok and the mlungu gained some new fans.

Watch the TikTok video of the pantsula dancer below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans react to the white woman's impressive pantsula dance moves

People in the comments section asked for her TikTok handle and gave her moves raving reviews.

@sgmuntanga posted:

"Hey, this Mzungu, there is nothing we can do, she is ours."

@jessinplantparadise wrote:

"She’s got moves yoh."

@user5209538274632 commented:

"Wow! You nailed it, girl. You can keep the land. Amazing."

@thandonkosi70 shared:

"Ah lerato, uyajika girl take the land."

@alingakane stated:

"We are truly compensating her."

@msawawa_okuhle said:

"Mlungu for the presidency."

@mokonemathekga85 posted:

"She is a vibe."

@onkogopotse_tau asked:

"What's her Tiktok username account I to want follow her."

@utataK added:

"Land is a dance cheap. Foreigners need to start dancing online."

Mlungu’s moves to amapiano in viral TikTok has Mzansi in tears, SA encourages him to keep trying

In another article, Briefly News reported that one guy went viral as he danced to amapiano. The white man decided to participate in the trend by creating his own dance, hoping it would be a hit on TikTok.

Online users reviewed the man's dance moves in the video. People flooded the comments to let the creator know how well he was doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News