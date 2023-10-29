South African player Trevor Nyakane has become a viral sensation for his epic celebration after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup

In true Mzansi style, Nyakane broke into a vibey dance at the Stade de France as if nobody was watching

The infectious video is making waves on social media and people said the rugby star captured SA's mood

Trevor Nyakane danced after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup final.

Trevor Nyakane has gained the world's attention for his high-spirited celebration following the Springboks' triumph in the Rugby World Cup.

Nyakane celebrates winning RWC

In a display of genuine South African spirit, Nyakane spontaneously performed an enthusiastic dance at the Stade de France in Paris.

That video of his epic dance posted by the X account @rugbyworldcup, is blowing up on social media, and people are saying he totally nailed the South African vibe.

Nyakane's form of expression

When he was asked how it felt to win the Rugby World Cup and do that awesome dance, he just couldn't find the right words.

"I really can't put it into words. All I can do is my expression, and by that is me dancing."

Nyakane said he was going to be dancing all night for sure.

Watch the video below:

Nyakane's dance hypes SA

Check out some of the comments below:

@rizwase said:

"Dance moves of the champions."

@Jayy_TheMaestro commented:

"Trevor nyakane dance."

@sirkabelomasia posted:

"From 8 seconds, I need that meme.

@evandrew24 joked:

"When you get back home and find your avocado untouched."

@Luiyo666 commented:

"They should dance before matches like haka."

@LetsGo71304885 said:

"That's how we close the World Cup. The South African way, lil dance."

@ConchitaJennek2 added:

"Just love it, yes show them that's how South Africans celebrate, always got the moves. Congrats and well done."

