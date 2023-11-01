A woman from KwaZulu-Natal did a special Zulu dance at Gateway mall in celebration of the Springboks winning the Rugby World Cup

Her dance was perfect, and many people in South Africa loved how she embodied the dance routine

The dance was filled with traditional rhythms and cultural expressions that showed the rich heritage of the Zulu culture

A woman hailing from KwaZulu-Natal posted a video showcasing her dance moves. Images: @alwandechamane/Getty Images

A woman from KwaZulu-Natal has captured the hearts of Mzansi with her mesmerising Zulu dance performance.

Woman flexes dance skills

The video of TikTok user @alwandechamane performance has been trending, leaving viewers in awe of her impressive dance skills. As she danced in the middle of the mall, her enthusiasm was contagious, and it served as a powerful reminder of the unity and pride that the Springboks' achievements bring to the nation.

The vibrant and energetic dance, filled with traditional rhythms and cultural expressions, was a beautiful representation of South Africa's rich heritage. The dance was not only a form of artistic expression but also a significant part of South Africa's cultural identity.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises woman's dance skills

Mzansi's collective applause and admiration for this woman's dance emphasised the profound impact sports and culture have on uniting people and fostering a sense of belonging. Her heartfelt performance beautifully underscores the shared pride and joy felt by the nation during the Springboks' triumphant return from the World Cup.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@KLIPZ joked:

"Yo you can kick someone dead."

@artforyou shared:

"Khuphuka lapho Springboks."

@That.girl joked:

"She ate and left no crumbs “khuphuka lapho Ntombi yomzulu."

@Njabulo sonqandile commented:

"Zulu my nation."

@Lulu shared:

"Haibo since when is the springboks for amaXhosa only. I thought it belongs to the whole nation."

