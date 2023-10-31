The Springboks arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport and were greeted by scores of roaring fans

This brought former coach Rassie Erasmus to tears as the crowd cheered for the Rugby World Cup champions

The cup will be doing a tour and will be visiting several cities in Mzansi, allowing rugby fans to get a taste of sweet victory

Rassie Erasmus and the entire Springboks squad received a warm welcome at OR Tambo International Airport. Image: Justin Setterfield, Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Rugby enthusiasts expressed their heartfelt admiration and encouragement for the Springboks as the team arrived at OR Tambo International Airport. As they proceeded through the airport, the enthusiastic cheers of the supporters moved former Coach Rassie Erasmus to tears and the emotional moment was beautifully captured on video.

Rassie overcome with emotion at OR Tambo

Mzansi gathered at the airport to give the Rugby World Cup champions the warmest welcome ever.

A video was shared by @IOLsport and we can see the players passing the cup around. With head coach Jacques Nienaber by his side, Erasmus fought back tears as he interacted with the people surrounding them.

Watch the video clip here.

Netizens laud Rassie, thank him for hard work

Reacting to the heartwarming video, South Africans lauded Erasmus for being a role model.

@wildebees said:

"People have him so wrong. Shy, caring, hates the limelight."

@AntonDangle lauded:

"Mark of a true mentor, role model and leader."

@RassieRugby said:

"Giving the glory of lifting the cup to his players."

@Numinous09 added:

"Rassie deserves the highest civilian honour we have."

@Clinton37031290 added:

"I don't think many amongst understand the importance of Rassie Erasmus, he has literally transformed the face of rugby and we will miss him so much once those nations with pounds come in for him."

@WalterVenter said:

"Rassie is such a humble man!! Respect."

@Lorrain95426781 shared:

"A true legend and gentleman! Well done, Rassie, you proved everything you set out to do! Deserve and enjoy your break."

@Tabile_Zukile said:

"Those who followed rugby will know the struggles black players faced, being called quota players. But the arrival of Rassie Erasmus made sure that if you are good enough, you get selected regardless of the colour of your skin. He deserves all the recognition."

Cobus Reinach receives death threats

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africa's win against France in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarter-finals took a bitter turn.

One of the star players in the nail-biting match was Springboks' Cobus Reinach, and it seems he angered French fans. The scrumhalf got lots of attention after his stellar performance.

