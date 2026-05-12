The rape case against two rugby players in Paarl has drawn intense public attention as the matter continues to unfold in court

As the Western Cape rugby community reacts, the club linked to the two accused has come under scrutiny following the serious allegations

The victim’s family has broken their silence, speaking emotionally about the impact the incident has had on their daughter

The family of a 21-year-old Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student who was allegedly raped in April 2026 by two rugby players linked to the Boland rugby community has spoken about the trauma the ordeal has left the young woman with.

The rugby players are linked to a rugby club in Paal, Roses United. Image: Nathan Barange

Source: Getty Images

Reports state that the rugby players, aged 23 and 28, were arrested on 27 April. Their identities have not been made public for legal reasons. According to court documents, the first accused allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant multiple times, while the second accused allegedly restrained her during the incident on 26 April 2026.

Rugby players deny allegations

The first accused reportedly claimed that he and the complainant had previously engaged in a consensual encounter in 2025 after meeting through mutual friends. He further alleged that they reunited at a nightclub before later going to the complainant’s residence.

Court papers also state that the accused claimed he and his co-accused stayed over at the complainant’s residence at her invitation. According to CapeTown Etc, the two players are linked to Roses United in Paarl.

According to Mondstuk Media, family members and supporters gathered outside the Wellington Magistrate’s Court as the case continued to draw attention across the Boland rugby community. Reports further stated that the complainant had recently celebrated her 21st birthday and was left deeply traumatised by the alleged incident.

Two rugby players in the Western Cape face multiple rape charges. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Family of victim speaks out

Her aunt told reporters that the family was still trying to process everything that had happened.

“She is very soft,” the aunt said.

Another short remark from the family echoed the mood outside the court: “No is no.”

News24 also reported that family members were seen in tears during the court appearance of the two rugby players.

One of the accused, a 23-year-old scrumhalf linked to a prominent Boland rugby club, was reportedly on his way to play semi-professional rugby in Limpopo before the allegations surfaced. He and his 28-year-old clubmate appeared in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 8 May, facing four charges of rape.

Prosecutors reportedly opposed bail because the matter falls under the serious Schedule 6 offence category.

The allegations have stunned sections of the Western Cape rugby community, where both accused were allegedly regarded as respected figures within local rugby circles.

The accused currently face four counts of rape, while investigations into the matter continue.

Cricket star in court over murder

Briefly News previously reported that a local cricketer in Cape Town, Tristan Perez, faces murder charges after he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Elana Brooke.

Perez is set to appear in court again in early June 2026.

Source: Briefly News