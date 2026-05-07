Two well-known Western Cape rugby players returned to court as they attempted to secure bail in a case that has drawn widespread public attention

The accused made several claims during proceedings as prosecutors continued pushing for them to remain behind bars

The ongoing case has sparked intense discussion within local rugby circles while investigations into the allegations continue

Two prominent rugby players from Paarl in the Western Cape appeared in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, as they continued their bid to secure bail after being accused of rape.

Two rugby players in the Paarl face rape charges. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The rugby players, aged 23 and 28, are affiliated with the Boland Rugby Club. Their identities remain withheld for legal reasons after they were arrested on 27 April following allegations involving a 21-year-old Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student.

According to reports by IOL, court documents state that the first accused allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant multiple times, while the second accused allegedly restrained her on 26 April 2026.

The first accused claimed that he and the complainant had previously engaged in a consensual encounter in 2025 after meeting through mutual friends. He further alleged that they reunited at a nightclub before later going to the complainant’s residence.

Court papers also state that the accused claimed he and his co-accused stayed over at the complainant’s residence at her invitation.

The Boland Rugby community is reeling in shock after the allegations against the rugby stars surfaced. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

CPUT rape accused deny charges in bail application

The accused further claimed that he and the complainant were never in a romantic relationship and allegedly did not remain in contact after their previous encounter in 2025.

He also alleged that he asked the complainant about an image she had allegedly kept on her phone. The court heard that after leaving the nightclub, the two accused accompanied the complainant to her room, where the first accused claimed the encounter was consensual.

The accused also claimed that the complainant asked the second accused to keep the room door closed while she and the first accused were inside. In his bail application, the first accused argued that the second accused did not physically interact with the complainant and could not clearly see what was happening because the lights were off.

State to oppose bail application

The two accused have indicated that they intend to plead not guilty to the four rape charges against them. They also told the court they could each afford R10,000 bail if released. The State is expected to respond to the bail application on Friday, 8 May, and has indicated that it intends to oppose bail.

The allegations have reportedly shocked sections of the Western Cape rugby community, where both accused were allegedly viewed as respected figures within local rugby circles. At present, the accused face four counts of rape, while investigations into the matter are continuing.

SA rugby star in court

Briefly News previously reported that rising South African rugby star Bronson Mills reportedly appeared in court on Friday, 6 March 2026, at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with an assault case.

The 22-year-old is facing charges linked to an incident that allegedly took place in October 2025 in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News