A young South African rugby player has returned to court as an assault case linked to a Cape Town incident continues to unfold

Legal proceedings have been delayed while crucial video footage is reviewed to determine the next step in the matter

Despite the ongoing case, the Lions centre has continued to feature in recent United Rugby Championship matches

Rising South African rugby star Bronson Mills reportedly appeared in court on Friday, 6 March 2026, at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with an assault case.

Lions rugby star faces assault charges. Image:@bron.mills

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old is facing charges linked to an incident that allegedly took place in October 2025 in Cape Town. According to News24, the case has been postponed to April 2026 after his legal team requested additional time to submit representations for either the withdrawal of the case or diversion.

The request follows the submission of video evidence to the court. If the footage supports the allegations made against Mills, his application could be dismissed, and the matter will proceed to plea and trial. However, if the video evidence contradicts statements from witnesses and the complainant, the case may be dismissed and potentially withdrawn. Mills is expected to return to court on 15 April. Failure to appear could result in a warrant of arrest being issued.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Details of the alleged Cape Town assault incident

The case relates to an incident that allegedly took place in the early hours of 27 October at a house gathering in Cape Town. According to a statement previously given by the complainant, Vega School student Marumo Selane, an argument began after he was accused of taking salmon from a refrigerator.

Selane said the situation escalated into a physical confrontation outside the house. In his statement, he alleged that he was punched several times, thrown to the ground and then kicked during the altercation. He later reported injuries that included a black eye, swelling to his lip and jaw, cuts to his face and wrists, and several bruises. Mills handed himself over to police soon after the allegations surfaced and made his first court appearance in November last year.

Lions star continues playing despite legal proceedings

Despite the ongoing legal process, Mills has continued to feature for the Lions in the United Rugby Championship and has started the team’s last four matches.

Mills began his professional career with the Lions, making his Currie Cup debut in 2023 and featuring again in 2024 and 2025. He earned his first United Rugby Championship (URC) appearances during the 2024–25 season, establishing himself as a regular centre option for the side.

Bronson Mills made his debut for the Lions in 2023. Image:@bron.mills

Source: Instagram

Mills is not the only sports figure who has made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days. A Premier Soccer League player has also recently faced legal trouble after reportedly being investigated for alleged sexual assault.

That matter is currently being handled by the National Prosecuting Authority, while the footballer has been suspended by his club as the investigation continues.

Bobby Motaung’s lifestyle: R3.9 million home

Briefly News previously reported that Bobby Motaung, son of Kaizer Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung, owns a luxurious home in Johannesburg’s prestigious Houghton Estate, bought in 2005 for R3.9 million.

Known for his low-profile lifestyle, the longtime Kaizer Chiefs executive has been spotted driving high-end vehicles like a Bentley Continental GT and BMW M5, reflecting his stature in South African football and business.

Source: Briefly News