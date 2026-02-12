A Premier Soccer League star from Siwele FC has been suspended as authorities investigate serious rape allegations

The National Prosecuting Authority is now handling the case after police completed their initial investigation, putting the player’s future on hold

Allegations of attempted bribery linked to the footballer’s family have emerged, raising further controversy around the case

The Premier Soccer League star player who is facing rape charges has reportedly been suspended by his football club as the National Prosecuting Authority intensifies its investigation into the matter.

The player, whose name is being withheld from the public for legal reasons, according to the Daily Sun, plays for Siwele FC, which acquired the PSL status of Supersport United. The club has confirmed suspending the player pending the investigation. A meeting was held on Thursday, 5 February 2026, where the decision was taken in order to protect the club's image. Sources close to the matter said the management informed the player that he will stay off the field until the case is resolved.

Siwele FC owner Calvin Le John confirmed that the player had indeed been suspended.

What do we know about the allegations?

The footballer, who is a popular figure in South Africa, is said to have committed the crime on Tuesday, 3 February. He reportedly drove to his residence in Midrand with a young woman from Pretoria, where he allegedly raped her. The woman opened a sexual assault case at Pretoria Central Police Station the following day.

According to the Daily Sun, police investigations have been completed, and the case has now been handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority. Reports of bribery attempts involving the footballer's wife have also surfaced. A close friend of the victim told the Daily Sun that she received a call from a woman claiming to be the footballer's wife. The woman allegedly asked what happened and then inquired how much the friend wanted. The victim reportedly turned down the offer.

SAPS confirms case handed to the NPA

A police statement corroborated this information. Gauteng police spokeswoman Amanda Sibeko confirmed that a case of rape had been opened at Pretoria Central Police Station and was later transferred to Midrand, where the alleged crime took place.

"A case of rape has been opened at Pretoria Police Station and transferred to SAPS Midrand. The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit conducted an investigation, and a docket has been booked out to the Senior Public Prosecutor for a decision on 2026-02-09."

Football fans expressed their views on the case.

@GJIVANI:

''It was stupid of him to rape a lady. He deserves jail time.''

@DinokeWillard:

''She should have just cashed the bribe. What will she really benefit if the guy goes to jail?''

