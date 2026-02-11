Armindo Pacula (25) and Victor Majola (44) made their first appearance in court together, in connection with the murder of DJ Warras

Victor Majola and Armindo Pacula appeared in court, but the latter was given an armed escort. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - Armindo Joaquim Pacula (25) and Victor Majola (44), the two men arrested in connection with the murder of Warrick ‘DJ Warras’ Stock, made their first appearance in court together.

Majola, who was arrested first, is accused of orchestrating the murder, while police believe that Pacula was the person who shot the popular radio and television show host. DJ Warras was gunned down on 16 December 2025 in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD).

He was in the area to inspect the Zambezi Building, which had been previously hijacked, when he was gunned down outside.

Pacula was escorted to court by armed men

After appearing in court separately for their initial appearances, the matter was postponed to 11 February 2026 for both men. While Majola was brought up from the holding cells, Pacula was escorted by armed officers into the court. One of the men had his arm around the youngster as he guided him to the court, while they were flanked by others with firearms.

When the proceedings were finalised, Pacula was not taken to the cell like other prisoners but was instead escorted out again by the men.

The Mozambican national previously asked that he be transferred from the Sun City Prison, claiming that his life was in danger. He was then transferred to Modderbee Prison in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. During his last appearance, Pacula’s lawyer also indicated that his client wanted to strike a plea deal.

Murder case postponed to April 2026

The ongoing murder case has been postponed to 1 April 2026 for further investigation.

The State prosecutor, Vincent Mochabela, asked for the postponement, saying that there was still evidence outstanding.

"Video footage is still at the lab, and we are waiting for it to be analysed. We are waiting for a lot of documents that are still outstanding. The ballistic report also still needs to be obtained," the prosecutor said.

What do you need to know about the murder?

South Africans weigh in on Pacula’s appearance

Social media users reacted to Pacula’s appearance, questioning why he needed an armed escort.

@sponge2023 asked:

“Is he a threat to be guarded like that?”

@peendy_Lwandle questioned:

“Why was he flanked?”

Yanga Macozoma claimed:

“He is turning State witness, hence there is heavy protection.”

Xolani Magalela stated:

“This is a real killer. The way he is being escorted.”

Andile Njokweni said:

“It's amazing how they protect criminals but are not doing the same thing to protect honest working South African citizens.”

Murder accused's lawyer addresses the media

Briefly News also stated that the lawyer for the man accused of killing Stock spoke about his client after his appearance.

The lawyer addressed the media outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, where his client made his second appearance.

Majola's lawyer discussed his client's case, adding that the police had no evidence against him.

