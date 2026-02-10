Thabo Bester Challenges Transfer to eBongweni Super Max Facility, South Africans Mock His Bid
- Thabo Bester is challenging his transfer to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre
- The convicted murderer claimed that the transfer has hampered his preparations for his upcoming trial
- South Africans weighed in on Bester's challenge and were not impressed with his latest legal bid
KWAZULU-NATAL – Thabo Bester is still fighting his transfer to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad.
The convicted rapist and murderer was transferred from Kgosi Mamapuru II in Pretoria because of security concerns, but is challenging the decision.
Bester was transferred to the super max facility in KwaZulu-Natal, not long after Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala was also moved there.
What is Bester hoping to achieve?
The convicted murderer will turn to the Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 10 February 2026, asking it to overturn the decision to move him to KZN. He is asking the court to order the Department of Correctional Services to immediately transfer him to a facility in Gauteng.
He also asked that the court interdict the department from transferring him from a correctional facility outside Gauteng, for the duration of his trial in Bloemfontein, without his legal team being notified first.
One of his biggest complaints is that he has not been convicted of escape but is being treated as such.
"I have not been convicted of an escape. I can't be classified as high risk on an allegation," Bester stated.
Bester raises concerns about his lack of consultation time
The convicted murderer also stated that he is facing difficulties consulting with his legal team.
His attorney, Courage Morero, issued an affidavit on his behalf, saying they could not prepare for his criminal trial while he was in Kokstad.
Morero said that his sudden transfer made it increasingly difficult to consult with him, adding that during this time, she only had two telephonic conversations with him, and each lasted less than 10 minutes.
“Since his transfer, the logistics have made it nearly impossible to meet and consult with him,” she said.
What you need to know about Thabo Bester's case
- Dr Nandipha Magudumana claimed that Bester forced her to flee South Africa.
- The Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court denied Magudumana bail, stating that she was a flight risk.
- The state dropped its case against former G4S employee Natassja Jansen in October of the same year.
- Documents leaked in February 2024 exposed an array of criminal activities in prison linked to Bester.
- An analyst said that Magudumana was distancing herself from Bester after they appeared in court in June 2024.
South Africans react to Bester’s legal challenge
Social media users weighed in on Bester’s latest legal challenge, with many finding the funny side of it.
Ole Mo-Aforika Borwa Legote stated:
“We are going to have GTA VI before this dude gets out of prison.”
Jafta Themba Thembinkosi exclaimed:
“Relax boy boy. Right now, you belong to the State, and they will decide on your behalf.”
Shi M Za said:
“This one forgets easily. He once faked his own death.”
Amanda De Lange exclaimed:
“Criminals have so many rights in South Africa. They choose where they want to 'stay' - it is much more than many hard-working, honest people can do.”
Emelda Phalala noted:
“This one is such a princess with his temper tantrums. And he is so entitled. He wants to be at a medium security prison to plan his escape again.”
Jane Dawson asked:
“What doesn’t he understand? He’s already serving a life sentence. Absolute sociopath.”
Bester is unhappy with prison conditions
Briefly News reported that Bester expressed unhappiness with his conditions behind bars ahead of his upcoming trial.
The convicted murderer and rapist is currently incarcerated in Kgoši Mampuru II Correctional Facility's C-Max section.
South Africans shared their thoughts on social media about Bester's application and his complaints about prison.
