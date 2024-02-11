Thabo Bester is topping headlines once again after more of his crimes were exposed in a document by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS)

The convicted criminal escaped prison with the help of Dr Nandipa, but it turns out he may be guilty of more

Mini South Africans were floored by what Thabo Bester was recently accused of even before his prison escape

Thabo Bester's court case continues to escalate. The seasoned criminal escaped South Africa but was caught.

Most recently, the convicted criminal is said to have been involved in many shady dealings, even in prison. Thabo Bester's crimes keep on mounting after his daring escape.

Thabo Bester is accused of running illegal businesses while behind bars and an alleged attempted murder. Image: Getty Images /Bloomberg / X / @maetsebane

Thabo Bester crimes revealed in leaked document

According to The Citizen, the DCS had a document which detailed the Thabo Bester syndicate. The information alleges that Thabo Bester was involved with a senior prison manager.

According to the document, there were allegations that there was a plot to poison Thabo's cellmate, Zwelinzima Nquru who had witnessed events connected to Bester's escape. A prisoner said that a G4S Security manager gave him a blue substance in a bag and asked him to mix into Thabo Bester's cellmate's food. Despite the report, authorities were not able to investigate more.

There are also allegations that Thabo Bester was involved in a prostitution ring. Female guards were also allegedly involved in his business behind bars.

What you need to know about Thabo Bester

Thabo Bester escaped from Bloemfontein Maximum Security Prison and was caught with Dr Nandipha Magudumana.

Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana were apprehended in Tanzania and brought back to South Africa.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester have been in and out of court ever since they were captured.

South Africans discuss Thabo Bester

Online users discuss the latest crimes revealed about Thabo Bester. People commented in despair at how many crimes one person got away with in a post by MDN Newss.

Read people's comments below:

@Sandiso__N was amazed:

"South Africa is like Netflix!"

@Gretchen_Ndou wrote:

"Thabo Bester it seems like his powerful and I'm sure high profile people are involved."

@SALEM_WORD added:

"Several female prison guards, guys if your woman is a prison guard at Bloemfontein, check if she was not also part-time legosha la Bester, go gontsi shame."

@Aus_Keke commented:

"Wait until we get a shocker that even politicians are behind this guy."

@princesspelo25 added:

"It’s always this time of the year when he just wakes up, and we find out."

Magudumana denied bail again

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s appeal to be released on bail has been dismissed. The Bloemfontein High Court found that the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court was right to deny her bail, and her appeal to be released was thrown out. South Africans told Magudumana to rest and stop trying so hard to avoid her punishment.

The acting judge, Melissa Jordaan, pointed out that Magudumana was the central character in Thabo Bester’s escape from Mangaung prison. Magudumana assisted Bester to escape prison, and the pair were caught in Tanzania less than a year after a cat-and-mouse chase between them and law enforcement.

According to SABC News, Jordaan believed that because she was arrested in another country where she did not have her passport, she was a flight risk.

