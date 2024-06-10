Dr Nandipha Magudumana's courtroom behaviour reveals her emotional turmoil, according to body language expert Tania Steyn

Steyn emphasised that Magudumana's body language displays her inner sentiments, including anger towards Thabo Bester

Public reactions on social media criticise Bester's lack of remorse and call for severe consequences for his actions

Body language expert Tania Steyn claimed Nandipha Magudumana’s facial expressions in court reflected the state of their relationship. Images: Twitter/ @Sli_Masikane and Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s courtroom behaviour has revealed the emotional turmoil she is going through.

According to body language expert Tania Steyn, this also revealed insights into her state of mind during the high-profile trial.

Thabo Bester and Mgudumana appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 5 June.

Trouble in paradise

Steyn noted the palpable tension between Magudumana and her partner, Thabo Bester, with whom she is on trial.

“They don’t look in each other’s direction, so there is a break in their relationship. She is distancing herself from him.”

“Her body language is an outward display of the sentiments inside. I can see there is a lot of anger towards him.”

Speaking to eNCA, Steyn elaborated further on Magudumana’s nonverbal cues and said the analysis suggests that the strains in their relationship are now manifesting visibly in their interactions during the trial.

A viral video of Magudumana hugging her father and ignoring Thabo Bester went viral earlier this year.

South Africans say Bester acts like he's in a movie

@RathogwaLucky.0 said Bester was living in Hollywood:

"Thabo Bester is just another Hollywood movie. This has been a movie to make money to lay rest Cele and others."

@MelvinS33816944 also noted that Bester was not remorseful:

"He is so sly, know very well that the death penalty has been abolished. He's is trying to show a sense of remorse, which he does not have. As for his cohorts, they must be prosecuted for their part in his escape. He must rot in jail with no special privileges."

@SakhileNkambu21 commented:

"Thabo Bester mustn’t play with us. Why must he be treated special when he is a criminal? Two lives were lost in his account, and he was not even supposed to be given a chance to talk."

@odekioni also added that:

"Let this one be granted according to his wish he’s taking this country for granted. Is he a friend of Zuma kanene?"

Thabo Bester asks for the death sentence and claims there is too much suffering.

Briefly News previously reported that Bester gave an emotional address when he appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court for his escape alongside Magudumana.

Bester slammed how the state allegedly treated him while he was standing trial. He said it tore him apart that his co-accused were standing trial for something they knew nothing about.

He complained that he was suffering and said his feet were icy, and he could barely feel his toes. He added that he wanted to be put to rest.

