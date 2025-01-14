A tropical cyclone that the South African Weather Service warned the country of steered clear from South Africa's shores

The weather service said that Tropical Storm Dikeledi made a U-turn and moved in an easterly direction away from South Africa

South Africans made jokes about the tropical storm and commented on its name and why they are given female names

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

JOHANNESBURG — The tropical cyclone that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned South Africans about on 10 January 2025 is turning away from South Africa's shores.

Tropical cyclone moves from SA

SAWS posted an update on the tropical cyclone that developed near Madagascar on its Facebook page on its Facebook. It was previously reported that the cyclone had destructive winds, travelling between 89 and 118 kilometres per hour.

SAWS said the tropical storm is in the Mozambique channel and is expected to become a cyclone by 15 January 2025. It predicted that with enough energy, the cyclone would move south-easterly. Recently, a tornado passed through a village in the Eastern Cape.

South Africans make jokes

South Africans commenting on Facebook joked about the development of the cyclone.

Mjikelo Nkosi said:

"All storms and tornados are named with women's names. Isn't that concerning?"

Deelee Deeleenquent Mogale said:

"Go, Dikeledi, and quench the fires in Mozambique."

Malcolm Stoffels said:

"Damage to Mozambique could lead to loadshedding."

Julius Bosch asked:

"How long does this tropical storm, AKA Dikeledi, travel? Because it's been travelling since last week, and it's still ongoing."

Mjay Nongubo asked:

"Why are these things happening in Mozambique?"

Possible cold weather in SA

