Temperatures in South Africa could drop to winter levels due to a possible cold front making its way to Mzansi's shores

Stormchaser Juandre Vorster, also known as the Weather Hooligan, shared his opinion on the possible development of a cold front

He opined that the temperatures could drop to 6 degrees in areas like Graaf-Reneit and Sutherland in the Western Cape

He spoke to Briefly News and shared why he thought temperatures would drop in the middle of summer

JOHANNESBURG — Mzansi could brace itself for sudden temperature drops as satellite images show the development of a cold front that might make landfall in the Western Cape on 14 January 2025.

Possible cold front?

Juandre Vorster, also known as The Weather Hooligan, shared his opinion on a Facebook post that has gone viral. The experienced storm chaser explained in his post that parts of South Africa, like Graaf-Reneit and Sutherland in the Western Cape, could drop to six degrees on 16 January after landfall on 14 January.

He said the warm weather system from the North is trying to fight the cold front, which could dominate most of the country and possibly bring cold temperatures to parts of Johannesburg and the northern parts of Limpopo.

Vorster speaks to Briefly News

Speaking to Briefly News, Vorster shared his opinion about what could be causing the cold front. He said it is due to a powerful low-pressure system next to Antarctica sliding cold air towards Africa and the rotation of the high-pressure system above, assisting the airflow towards the Cape. He shared images taken from Google satellites that showed the development of the cold air travelling from Antarctica.

Recent weather developments

The South African Weather Service recently issued a warning that Cyclone Dikeledi was developing over the coast of Madagascar. Vorster previously spoke to Briefly News and said it would make a U-turn and keep Mzansi away from the danger zone.

A tornado also passed through a village in the Eastern Cape. A video of the weather phenomenon went viral, and South Africans shared their concerns about the tornado's path.

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens on Facebook shared their views in the comments section.

Natalie Ann Ford said:

"Please bring winter back."

Lemme Webber said:

"But we're still waiting for summer in Cape Town."

Ann Pappas said:

"Light rain in Cape Town, southern suburbs now."

K Shain Kdot Ndhlovu said:

"I'll take the cold over the heat waves."

Carike van Rensburg said:

"Winter is always welcome."

Zenda Gordon Friend said:

"It's welcome to visit me anytime."

