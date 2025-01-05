The recent downpour and thundershowers the country experienced damaged parts of the North West

A video of the extent of the damage at Sun City Resort went viral, showing a fallen tree and damaged infrastructure

South Africans weighed in on the damages' extent, and some expressed concern about the current weather patterns

SUN CITY RESORT, NORTH WEST — The heavy rainfall the South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicted for 4 January 2025 caused some damage at the Sun City Resort in the North West.

How bad was the damage?

@Abramjee posted a video showing the extent of the damage. The video shows a tree that fell clean across the parking space on top of a car. Holidaymakers are standing around and looking at the damage. Someone asks who the owner of the car that the tree fell on, and the owner identifies himself. The clip also shows how parts of the parking space were damaged.

In 2023, the Sun City Hotel caught fire when a random fire broke out. The staff initially believed it was a small fire. Thankfully, the fire was attended to on time, and three days later, it was repaired.

South Africans stumped

Netizens shared their views.

Muhamed-Nur Nordien said:

"Again? This is unacceptable and neglectful! Every year, there is an issue in Sun City relating to weather. These hotel groups have hundreds of millions dedicated to risk and threat detection and management!"

Lolo asked:

"Why am I not surprised? Before Sun City was built, the king warned them not to because that place is a sacred place with a mother snake. From time to time, these types of occurrences will happen."

Danny R said:

"This is a normal occurrence in Sun City."

SafferPsyche said:

"It's been a wild day."

Morakane said:

"It's always something in January at these places. Last year, there were fires."

Storm causes damage in KZN

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Pietermaritzburg's infrastructure was damaged during a storm in November 2024. A hospital and a school were affected.

The South African Weather Service issued a Yello 4 warning for disruptive rainfall in the KwaZulu-Natal province. The roof of a primary school and parts of the Edendale hospital were damaged.

