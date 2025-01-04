The South African Weather Services has cautioned South Africans to be mindful as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected on 4 January 2025

The nine provinces are expected to experience scattered rainfall, and some provinces will experience more rain than usual

Some South Africans were excited about the rain, and others dreaded the thunderstorms that accompanied the rain

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Netizens were anxious for the thunderstorms and rainfall the country will experience. Images: Angelo F and Nicola Katie

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—South Africans are expected to brace for a wet start to 2025, as the South African Weather Service predicted rain and thunderstorms across the country on 4 January 2025. The warning came two days after SAWS issued an earlier warning.

Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo

According to The South African, Gauteng will experience warm and cloudy conditions with scattered thundershowes and showers. Limpopo will experience partly cloudy and warm to very hot temperatures and scattered showers and thundershowers. Mpumalanga's lowfeld is expected to experience high temperatures, thundershowers, and scattered showers in the highveld.

North West, Free State and Northern Cape

The North West is expected to experience cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with thundershowers and showers scattered across the province. The Free State will encounter similar situations, with isolated showers in the extreme east. It will be cool along the Northern Cape coast with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal

Strong winds are expected along the Western Cape's southwest coast, and it will be very hot with isolated showers and rain along the southwest coast. It will also be hot in the Eastern Cape, with cloudy conditions and isolated thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts. KwaZulu-Natral will be very hot and partly cloudy in the southwest, with isolated showers in the Northeast.

The country experienced heavy rainfall during the December season, and some parts flooded. In Tshwane, two people lost their lives after they were swept by the currents from a river which overflooded.

How do South Africans feel?

Although some South Africans on Facebook were excited, others were anxious because of the thunderstorms.

Nomvula Mhlongo said:

Oh, Jesus! I hate thunderstorms."

Daniel Hlailwe Mkombe said:

"As much as I hate thunderstorms, I'm ready for them now. We were cooked yesterday."

Clement Tshepo said:

"It's over for the devil. He manipulated the weather pattern for centuries, and now he can't even predict the weather anymore."

Kelvin Chalaka Kodoh said:

"Rain showers."

Ifeani Erondu said:

"Wonderful. Thank you so much for the update."

SAWS predicted rainfall for 1 week in December

In another article, Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service predicted a 60% chance of rainfall for an entire week in December. Parts of the country, including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, experienced heavy rain.

Residents were cautioned to be careful while driving and follow the safety rules. South Africans were relieved, as they felt the rain brought them respite from the hot weather during the festive season.

Source: Briefly News