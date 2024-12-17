Weather Service Predicts 60% Week-Long Showers, Later Cold Front Across SA
- The SA Weather Service has predicted a multitude of weather events to batter SA throughout the week, starting 16 December 2024
- Chances of rain of between 30% and 60% were expected as heavy downpours are set to wreak across all provinces until 19 December
- A Yellow Level 2 warning for thunderstorms could result in severe weather, including heavy downpours, hail, and strong winds
SOUTH AFRICA — South Africa's nine provinces are set for a wet week after the SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in its latest predictions.
Beginning Monday, 16 December 2024, hail will fall over most parts of Gauteng and the eastern parts of the North West and Free State.
60% Rainfall expected across SA
Similar weather is expected over Mpumalanga, the western areas of Limpopo, and northern KwaZulu-Natal until Thursday, 19 December. Meteorologist Venetia Phakula said localised flooding was expected in low-lying areas.
Severe thunderstorms predicted for parts of KwaZulu-Natal, weather service warns of potential damage
"There's a 60% chance of rain in all the provinces, with a good chance of it in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the Northwest.
"[On Tuesday], the prediction for Limpopo and eastern parts [of South Africa was more [or less] 30%," said Phakula.
She said the Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms could result in heavy downpours, hail, strong winds, and excessive lightning.
According to Phakula, the extreme weather posed a significant risk for destruction and mayhem in low-lying areas.
"There might be flooding, likely damaging properties. As a result, there might be disruption to municipal services.
"On Wednesday, there's a good chance of rain over Gauteng, Limpopo and parts of Mpumalanga. And on Thursday, there's a possibility of both rain and disruptive rain."
Phakula also expected a slight cold front on Friday. She said this brushover would mostly be felt in the country's southern parts.
"The rain is not a consequence of the cold front, but more a result of a passing upper air trough. There is tropical moisture over most provinces."
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the current affairs Head of Desk at Briefly News. He was a news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za