The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that the heatwave will continue into next week

SAWS forecaster Edward Engelbrecht explained that the temperatures could reach the high 30s

Social media users have found the funny side to the continued heatwave hitting parts of the country

The heatwave plaguing parts of the country is set to continue into next week and South Africans have found the funny side of it. Image: chuchart duangdaw/ Olga Rolenko

There’s no relief from the heat for South Africans just yet.

As large parts of the country continue to deal with sweltering heat, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has reported that there is more to come.

SAWS reports that a heatwave is expected to persist until next week.

Temperatures projected to exceed 35 degrees

Parts of Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal are currently experiencing scorching heat, with temperatures projected to exceed 35 degrees Celsius during the day.

The weather service has confirmed that high temperatures will persist in Gauteng until Saturday, 14 December.

Parts of the North West, Free State and the north-eastern areas of the Northern Cape will experience the heat until Wednesday, 11 December.

SA Weather Service forecaster Edward Engelbrecht stated that residents can expect temperatures to reach the mid-30s and even the high 30s. He also noted how unusual it was.

“It is a bit unusual that a heatwave continues for such an extended period of time and then we also see that it is looking at temperatures above 40 — it is above normal temperatures for this time of the year,” he said.

South Africans joke about the heat

While South Africans are dreading the heat, social media users also found the funny side of it.

Rabohlale TheGuardian said:

“Nature is just showing us that it has its own ways.”

Mbo Cwali joked:

“We are in Africa, after all. Let's see who is melting so we can deport them.😂😂 I’m just kidding.”

Seloane Winnie added:

“Oh no. We are going to die 😫😫.”

Minza Mix said:

“Yes, it is unusual because they are cooking it.”

Carmen Whelan D'Arcy stated:

“1 million 4 thousand and 62 million degrees in Edenvale 🥵.”

Gertie Rogers joked:

“It's so hot in Pretoria that the fans just rotate the heat in the overheatinghones over heating without even using them.”

SA jokes about weather warnings

In a related article, SAWS recently issued a level two warning for showers and thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The southern parts of the province were expected to experience heavy rainfall following a heatwave that swept across the nation.

Briefly News reported that some South Africans joked that the thunderstorms were the result of the prayer held at FNB.

