A content creator on TikTok shared an inspiring transformation video showing her weight loss journey from December to April, stunning thousands of viewers with her dramatic results

The woman revealed she turned to the gym instead of seeking emotional comfort, consistently following a specific meal plan alongside her regular workouts to achieve her flat stomach

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration and questions about her regimen, with many begging for details on her meal plan and workout routine

A woman shared a clip showing how she shed the weight and got a flat tummy in 5 months. Images: @perse24368

Source: TikTok

One woman's incredible body transformation has left Mzansi in awe after she shared a before-and-after video showing her weight loss journey.

Content creator @perse24368 posted a video comparing her body from December to April, revealing a dramatic change. The TikToker captioned her video:

"Probably needed a hug... But the gym became my home."

The transformation video begins with the content creator showing her previous appearance with a fuller figure. She then transitions to recent footage filmed in a gym, showing her significantly slimmer waist and flat stomach, demonstrating the results of her dedicated fitness routine.

When asked about her success, the creator revealed that consistency was key to her transformation. She mentioned following a specific meal plan designed to target belly fat, alongside regular workouts with a personal trainer who varies her exercise routine daily.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

The power of meal planning

While the viral video focused on the visible transformation, the content creator said that her meal plan played an important role in her weight loss journey. Consistent meal planning helped her manage portion sizes and maintain nutritional balance throughout her transformation.

The creator explained that having a structured eating schedule was just as important as her gym sessions. By controlling not only what she ate but also when she consumed her meals, she was able to maximise her body's fat-burning potential.

Mzansi reacts with admiration

The transformation video quickly got attention from impressed viewers who flooded the comments section with questions and praise:

@P.☄️ gushed:

"Workout plan please 🥺 Polish me pretty 💅 🥺🔥Please share the details on how coz' wow girl 🔥"

@ora_et_labora1 wondered:

"What's the time frame between these two videos?"

@Linda Songo563 joked:

"Can this spirit attack me😂😂😂"

@Her.4111 asked for specifics:

"Workouts for the belly fat?"

The creator @Karabo responded to questions with:

"I have a personal trainer, so I can't really say which ones are for the belly coz' we change everyday. But there's a meal plan specifically for the belly🥰"

In another comment, she added:

"Got a meal plan, gym, time when to eat and not eat🥰 I don't know if I'm making sense."

