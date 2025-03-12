A proud woman went online to share her body transformation journey after working out for 10 months

She posted a montage showing how she lost weight and demonstrated some of the exercises that got her there

South Africans applauded her on her achievement and shared how much they were inspired by her feat

A woman shared how she transformed her body in 10 months to thunderous applause from Mzansi. Images: noma.dlkv

Source: TikTok

Hitting the gym and sticking to a strict diet is something many people struggle with, except one lady who had something to prove. A woman shared her workout journey by posting how her body looked after 10 months. South Africans couldn't believe she accomplished such in that period and applauded her.

Sweat it off

TikTokker noma.dlkv shared a clip of her training regiment showing how she initially looked like in the beginning before her weight loss journey. The clip was posted with a caption that read:

"*2024* was a testing experience that I didn’t expect to change me in the ways that it did. Grateful I lived to see it happen. This year I hope to maintain and improve myself as well and that my journey continues with the best possible outcome."

See the clip below:

No pain no gain

The content creator's video showed the different stages of her weight loss journey. In some clips she's showing off her outfit, in others she's hitting it hard at the gym. Each clip within the montage shows how she gradually lost weight as time went by. The different outfits highlighted how much she lost in each transition.

The lady kept being consistent when hitting the gym. Image: Thomas Barwick

Source: Getty Images

Working out to lose such weight is no easy feat and South Africans understood this very well. Many applauded what she did and others felt inspired by her results.

Read the comments:

Ms_O said:

"I love seeing women transform their bodies. You did well mama and you look amazing."

MamaKLQ mentioned:

"Well done🎉🎊 Keep posting you are motivating us."

Tshwarelo Kate Bushu commented:

"Saving this video to come back to it when I feel like giving up 😭 Congratulations stranger 🎊🤝"

Slie MaDumakude Shan posted:

"But the face card? It just keeps getting better and better 🔥 I’m so inspired."

Thandazani Mlaba shared:

"My go to video every morning moving forward... So inspired by the process... Keep pushing."

Ashley August said:

"And umuhle😭😍 I need to go back to gym. I was looking and feeling so amazing, had to move back home, there's no gym near me, I'm so demotivated to do home workouts, I felt so inspired at the gym."

Thee PJ Augustyn🇿🇦 mentioned:

"You did that and look amazing 💐💐💐 I’m sooo proud of you for keeping on ❤️"

