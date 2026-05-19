A Zimbabwean man humorously lists unique but common names that Zimbabweans legally carry

Naming in Zimbabwe is a reflection of historical and cultural roots that go ba colonial influences

South Africans share their own personal encounters with Zimbabweans with unique names

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The boys South Africa interviewed a Zimbabwean man on the streets. Image: @theboyssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

A hilarious Instagram video by South African content creators The Boys South Africa has gained attention after a Zimbabwean man listed some of the most common names in Zimbabwe. Social media users were left laughing.

In the video, originally shared on 15 May 2026, the Zimbabwean man playfully told the content creator that some of the most common names in Zimbabwe include: Nevermind, Consequences, Chainbreaker, and Bulletproof.

He also joked that Zimbabwean men named Tafadzwa, Takudzwa, and Tadiwa are known heartbreakers, while Samanthas were apparently the female counterparts.

His answers left South Africans amused. Image: @theboyssouthafrica

Source: Instagram

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Zimbabwean names carry deeper meanings

While the viral TikTok sparked laughter online, researchers on AP News say Zimbabwe’s unique naming culture has deep historical and emotional roots. As a former British colony where English remains widely used in schools and government, many Zimbabweans adopted English words as names. However, experts say the tradition goes far beyond colonial influence.

David Chikwaza, a decolonisation researcher at Dublin City University, explained that names in Zimbabwe often act as miniature narratives reflecting joy, hardship, faith, regret, or family circumstances surrounding a child’s birth. According to Chikwaza, the practice mirrors long-standing African naming traditions where names carried symbolic meaning and addressed personal or societal experiences.

That is why names such as Prosper, Blessing, Lovemore, Knowledge, Promise, and Givemore are common and often celebrated rather than mocked.

View the Instagram video below:

South Africans gave their own real-life examples

The comment section quickly turned into a storytelling competition as people shared names they had genuinely encountered over the years. Many users from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Botswana admitted they knew people with similarly unusual or deeply meaningful names. Others defended Zimbabweans, saying what names reflect.

Here are some of the comments on @theboyssouthafrica's page:

@mandisiclerence said:

“I once worked with a guy called Hardlife. His real name is Hardlife.”

@c.phe__ wrote:

“The security guard in my flat’s name is Anyway.”

@aaashleyybezuidenhout_ shared:

“I once met someone named Godknows.”

@orefilehealy noted:

“Nevermindproblems Moyo, for your headtop.”

@rams_visuals.co.za exclaimed:

“Predicament is the most shocking I’ve heard.”

@thunder.lightnin commented:

“I know a guy called Nomorewar.”

More Briefly News Stories on names

A South African businesswoman went viral after sharing an honest review of her trip to Zimbabwe, praising the country’s warm people while also pointing out issues like potholes, expensive groceries, and struggling infrastructure.

A doctor was left shocked after visiting a private hospital in Zimbabwe, praising the facility’s cleanliness, advanced equipment, and level of care, saying it rivalled some top hospitals in South Africa.

An American woman who moved to Zimbabwe for love went viral after sharing the culture shocks she experienced, with South Africans fascinated by her observations about daily life, traditions, and the country’s warm people.

Source: Briefly News