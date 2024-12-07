City Power conducted revenue collection drives at the Dainfern Golf Estate and Aspen Hills Nature Estate

The power utility stated that customers reportedly owed R130 million in unpaid municipal services

South Africans are glad that City Power are targeting the more affluent areas as well as the poorer areas

City Power targeted two luxury estates in Fourways that reportedly owe R130 million in unpaid municipal bills. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ fredrocko

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - No one is safe from City Power and its revenue collection.

The Johannesburg power utility has ramped up efforts to collect outstanding revenue from customers, and it is not sparing anyone.

Following recent operations in Lenasia and Alexandra, the power utility took their collection drive to two luxury estates.

City Power swoop on golf estate

City Power’s latest revenue collection drive focused on the Dainfern Golf Estate and Aspen Hills Nature Estate in Fourways.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Customers in the area reportedly owed R130 million in unpaid municipal services, including electricity and water.

Margaret Arnolds, a member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance, expressed frustration that people in high-income areas were also defaulting on their bills.

“You cannot have someone staying in such a luxurious estate and then owe over R700 000,” she said.

Seven homes at the golf estate were disconnected after they were found to be owing almost R2 million in unpaid bills.

Residents guilty of meter tampering

The MMC also revealed that some households in the wealthy neighbourhoods were also guilty of meter tampering.

“We always think it is only people who live in the townships that are bridging the electricity,” she stated.

Mixed reactions among South Africans

While some social media users celebrated that the affluent areas were also targeted, others expressed frustration with how City Power conducted its business.

Desiré van der Merwe said:

“Congratulations. They want to live like rich people and are not paying their way.”

Schalk de Waal added:

“Living in a place like that, and you can't even adhere to basic citizenship. Shocking.”

Adams Landy stated:

“Ripping off the system and expecting others to carry the load is not on.”

Lianne Silver said:

“I don’t know how they get to that much. If I am one day late, they are delivering the letter.”

Colleen de Villiers stated:

“Go get them. No one should be allowed to get away with criminality.”

Etienne Schut said:

“Well done. But only applied in affluent areas for political reasons.”

@ramabifiT added:

“Nail them. No one should have free services. Those are unauthorised loans that they're taking from the city. Totally selfish.”

@KeMariri stated:

“The rich don't pay.”

City Power descends on Lenasia businesses

In a related article, City Power cut off the supply to 10 Lenasia businesses due to unpaid electricity bills amounting to over R60 million.

Briefly News reported that petrol stations, a shopping centre and even a mortuary are among the businesses affected by the cuts.

South Africans weighed in on the power cuts and questioned why so many businesses didn't pay their bills on time.

Source: Briefly News