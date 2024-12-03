Standard Bank customers are frustrated after experiencing another technical issue with the app

Customers reported that their balance was reflected as zero or they had limited functionality

Social media users are tired of the constant issues, saying it wasn't the first time it happened

Standard Bank customers are fuming after they were unable to transact on the app or internet banking. Image: Emmanuel Croset/ fizkes

Source: Getty Images

Many South Africans are not happy with Standard Bank.

Customers of the popular bank were given a scare on Monday, 1 December, when they logged into the banking app only to see their balance reflected as zero.

Others reported seeing error messages or having limited functionality on their apps or via internet banking.

Standard Bank apologises to customers

The bank had to do damage control as complaints piled up online, and they apologised for the error.

The bank also confirmed that they had fixed the error later in the day, but some customers complained they still experienced issues on Tuesday, 2 December.

South Africans not impressed

Despite the bank confirming they had solved the problems, many social media users complained that this wasn’t a one-time thing.

Lennon Govindsamy said:

“Every month end it’s the same story with Standard Bank. It's standard for the app not to work on payday😂.”

Mark Frinke added:

“No surprise. It happens a lot on the first business day of the month.”

Morgan McKeys Gumede stated:

“I was frustrated like hell. And I couldn't even buy airtime.”

@chrisfvz said:

“Excuses are not good enough. This happens far too often for a so-called world-class bank.”

@chrisfvz added:

“When will Standard Bank employ technical people who know what they are doing? The number of times your systems experience "glitches", particularly at month end, is unacceptable. Fix it or lose me as a customer. You offer nothing that other banks can't match.”

Nthabiseng Joy Moloi stated:

“Standard Bank forgot to add lower before the standard. Their real name is actually Lower Standards Bank.”

Cosy couple at ATM humours the internet

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man and woman who went to an ATM to withdraw money, which the woman took with a smile.

The interaction between the tired-looking man and the enthusiastic woman piqued the internet's attention.

Many social media users joked about the man was being robbed of his salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News