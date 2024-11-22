A man and woman went to an ATM to withdraw money, which the woman took with a smile

The interaction between the enthusiastic woman and tired-looking man piqued the internet's attention

The TikTokker who posted the video joked that what was occurring was a robbery of the man's salary

Mzansi internet users laughed and raised eyebrows at a couple withdrawing money from an ATM. Images: @zimbosa123 / TikTok, Igor Alecsander / Getty Images

In some relationships, there's an unspoken understanding about who handles the finances, often with one partner taking the lead in managing the money. After a couple collected cash at an ATM, online viewers not only laughed but were also suspicious about the dynamic at play.

What's yours could be ours

Using the handle @zimbosa123, a local man uploaded a video on TikTok showing a man and a woman standing at an ATM, ready to withdraw money.

The woman rested her hand on the man's neck while waiting for the cash. When the man turned his head away from the ATM, the woman pushed it in the machine's direction, possibly not wanting him to focus on anything else.

As soon as the money came out, the woman took the notes with a smile and walked away before double-checking she didn't leave anything behind. The tired-looking man followed along.

The TikTokker wrote in the post with a laugh:

"Payday amabank robber."

He also added in his caption:

"They show so much love when there's money."

Couple at ATM has Mzansi laughing

The viral video had several local members of the online community rushing to the comment section in wonder. Others also laughed at the couple, particularly the woman.

@proudly_singlenostress1 jokingly told app users about the woman's actions:

"That touch just finished his bank account."

@dankie_san1 said in the comments:

"The true definition of daylight robbery."

Speaking about the other people in the clip, @manonform2020 noted:

"The guys standing behind him should help him out."

@udogindodenkuluebumnandi laughed and said:

"May this kind of love never locate me."

@graceful33330, who found the couple's interaction humorous, added:

"The smile after she received the money is priceless."

An entertained @lindajohn525 addressed @zimbosa123 when they wrote in the comment section:

"Cameraman, I'm taking you on a vacation this December."

