“Wife Allowance”: Woman Shows Off Her Massive Stack of Cash From Her Husband

A South African woman shared on TikTok that she received a wife allowance from her working husband

She held a stack of money in her hands and said the cash came from the man's side hustle, which she didn't mention

Social media users in the comment section tried to guess what the man did on the side and the amount of money she held

Strengthening the bonds of marriage through small gestures of love and support can bring any couple closer than ever. One Mzansi husband put a smile on his wife's face after he gave her a stack of money.

Stacks on stacks

Calling herself Precious Sofia on TikTok, a woman took to her account (@_precious.n) to show app users the money she got from her husband.

In the viral video, the lady held many R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200 notes. Providing context about where the money came from, the TikTokker said:

"POV: Wife allowance is always in cash because Hussby (her husband) has a side hustle."

The woman did not elaborate on the side hustle with social media users.

Watch the video below:

Wife allowance interests Mzansi

A few people on the internet took to the lucky woman's comment section to guess how much money she held in her hand, while others wanted to know about the man's side hustle.

@jnr.ig played the guessing game and said:

"R2600, just tried counting it, but that’s what I’m rounding it off to."

Precious Sofia laughed at the answer and responded to the TikTokker:

"Your maths is questionable."

@madliser jokingly said to the online community:

"Heist husbands, let's gather here."

@vj.ndou also added humour to the comment section when they asked about the husband's occupation:

"Is he a traffic cop?"

After @somilankosana joked that the woman's husband's side hustle was "ATM bombing" because of the stack of cash she showed off, Precious Sofia laughed and replied:

"What happened to normal side hustles like taxi driving, Bolt or Uber, tutoring, or transporting people moving out?"

