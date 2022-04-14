A lucky girlfriend posted a pic of a wad of cash on Twitter and claimed that her man had given her a "girlfriend allowance"

Tweeps were surprised at the amount of money, while some men admitted that they would never give their bae "pocket money"

Other peeps were happy for the lady and impressed that she managed to get bae to give out so much money

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lady shared a pic of her wallet that was filled with money that she claimed was from her boyfriend in an online post. The lucky woman said the money was for her being the guy's girlfriend.

In her Twitter post, the lady excitedly captioned the pic:

"So he gave me the girlfriend allowance."

A lady shared a snap of the money she got from bae as girlfriend allowance with peeps online. Image: @MissPoison15/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter peeps had mixed reactions to the lady's post. Some commended her for getting him to give her so much money and jokingly asked for some. Others disapproved and said they would never put their girlfriends on an allowance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@JabulaniCreed said:

"Girlfriend allowance??? What sh*t is that, you ain't getting that from me, I will give you money willingly, not because I'm obligated to."

@mnm_meya said:

@Last_Caller said:

"In cash... clever guy, we don't do ewallets no more."

@Smart_1ne said:

"Can I have the side dish allowance of just one R200?"

@mo_tuckie sai:

@KayButan said:

"Don't expect him to be available this weekend, he was buying a visa."

@Sphe66521914 said:

"You must've poisoned him well."

From girlfriend allowance to wife allowance: Mzansi has mixed reactions

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a local woman posted an image on social media showing a bank SMS with the reference 'Wife allowance'. According to the SMS in the post, someone out there gets a hefty R15k in just one transaction.

Heading online, the woman shared the post, which caused quite the debate online.

"From girlfriend allowance to wife allowance," she captioned the post along with a blushing face emoji.

Tweeps were left with lots of questions after seeing the post. While some social media users threw a little shade, others really wanted a generous man like this of their own.

Source: Briefly News