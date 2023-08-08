An African woman took to social media to show off her unique blessing of giving birth to five babies

A video shows her moments before her birth and footage of her little babies looking adorable together

Research shows that only about 1 in 850,000 births results in quintuplets, leaving many people in awe

Welcoming a new baby into the world is special as it is a time of great joy and excitement, as new parents get to meet their child for the first time. It is also a time of new beginnings, as the family grows and changes.

A woman was not blessed with one nor two - but five beautiful bundles of joy.

A woman shared a video of herself moments before giving birth to her five babies. Image: @chidinmaamaechi34/TikTok

Taking to TikTok, Chidimma Amaechi (@chidinmaamaechi34) posted a video showing the moment she was heavily pregnant and about to give birth and a compilation of cute clips of her quintuplets.

Watch the video below:

Breaking down the rare phenomenon of quintuplet birth

Quintuplets are a rare type of multiple births, meaning that a woman gives birth to five babies at once. According to Very Well Family, each baby in a set of quintuplets is called a quintuplet, and they are sometimes referred to as "quints."

The increased use of fertility meds and assisted reproduction techniques has led to an increase in the number of quintuplets and other higher-order multiple births (also known as super twins). However, quintuplets are still very rare, and only about 1 in 850,000 births results in quintuplets.

Social media users react to the viral TikTok video

Social media users reacted to the video with congratulatory messages for the new mom of five. Others poked fun at how demanding being a mom to the quintuplets would be.

bintilulu1 wrote:

"We lose shape. We walk like Gob bless every woman."

ogbudorisobiageli reacted:

"Congratulations ."

Faz-84 said:

"Ten years of no sleep congratulations ."

Abroanoma ❤️-Nyarkoa ❤️ commented:

"Girls and gossip while the boys sleep, they’re gossiping .Congratulations, sisGod bless you and keep you and the babies safe ."

peacefupeace replied:

"I tap into this blessing in Jesus Christ Almighty's name. Amen, congratulations."

user3271268425794 commented:

"God is great."

