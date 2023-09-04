A video of a couple caught chilling at Capitec ATM, unaware of the long queue behind them has gone viral

South Africans reacted to the post with hilarious comments, perplexed by the couple's obliviousness

Capitec Bank has the highest number of ATM-related complaints, but the logic behind long lines remains a mystery

Whether it be in town or a shopping mall, almost every South African has come across the unbelievably snaking long lines often found at Capitec ATMs.

A couple decided to bond during an ATM transaction. Image: @sediii_ww/TikTok

A video of a couple chilling comfortably together at a Capitec ATM has Mzansi netizens busting with laughter.

The footage posted on TikTok by @sediii_ww shows the lovebirds sitting and chatting at the ATM as the woman withdraws money from the machine.

It is only after a while that they realise that there is a growing queue behind them as the woman gets up from her seat in shock and they quickly walk away.

Logic behind Captice's long lines remains a mystery

Capitec Bank has the highest number of ATM-related complaints, according to the latest figures from the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS).

According to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, speaking to CapeTalk, Capitec Bank's ATMs are always crowded.

"This is puzzling because ATMs are the most time-consuming, expensive, and unsafe way for Capitec customers to withdraw money. Customers can withdraw money at the tills of Shoprite, Checkers, Pick n Pay, or Boxer for a flat fee of R1.60 after shopping, which is much faster, cheaper, and safer."

Following up with Capitec, Knowler discovered the bank itself would like the current ATM trend to change.

South Africans react to the video with hilarious comments

The post left many netizens laughing out loud as they responded with jokes and banter. Other people were perplexed by how the couple did not notice the line and why those waiting in the line didn't say anything.

Mjiyakho_Swela2 responded:

"Yazi futhi ."

Mshedisi senzo manyosi said:

"Izinja mandoda nzengemu."

zanele hlahla responded:

" umjolo ka 2023."

Envelope reacted:

"Not ATM & Chill?? ."

JonteDrew said:

"How do you get this comfortable at an ATM ."

MaZondi Nondaba commented:

"Jesus And the guy knew the whole time and didn't care shame."

los.exe replied:

"Why didn't nobody say nothing ."

Capitec most complained about banks in South Africa

In another story, Briefly News reported that Capitec has been handed the title of the most complained-about bank in South Africa.

This is according to the Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS), which claims the bank received the biggest spike in customer complaints in 2022, TimesLIVE reported.

Reana Steyn of OBS said her office received 47 819 calls from customers complaining about the bank compared to 41 880 in 2021. Capitec's active cases a month averaged 1 424 in 2022, and grievances rose by 11%.

