A video of a Protective husband standing guard as his wife withdraws money from ATM has gone viral on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the man looking like a serious bodyguard as he protected his spouse

Many South Africans reacted with mixed reactions as some found the gesture sweet and others found it funny

A protective man can make a woman feel safe and secure, especially in dangerous or threatening situations.

A man protecting his wife at the ATM sparked funny and cute reactions online. Image: @sikhumbuzoprinceh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok video captures man protecting his wife

A video of a man standing on guard as he protected his wife as she withdrew money from the ATM had social media users amused.

The footage posted on TikTok by @sikhumbuzoprinceh shows the man standing like a bodyguard with a very serious face as he waits for his wife to finish her transaction at the ATM.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react with funny comments

Many Mzansi netizens poked fun at the protective husband's stunt as they responded with jokes. Others found his gesture as sweet and thoughtful as they responded with endearment.

carleigh felix <3 said:

"If my man ain't like this, I DO NOT WANT HIM."

onesimotheproducer commented:

"Waze wamgada lomkhakhe ."

I_am_Lee responded:

"! The love I know I deserve."

Maphiliza said:

"It's the bodyguard pose for me...akazi ukuthi bangamlahlela le real quick Ama phandist."

Naledi Lady replied:

"Ahhh, this is so sweet."

Sinoh Mangethe♋️ commented:

"His serious look gives “ nilinge nje nisondele ngizonikhomba “ ."

Nonoz wrote:

" Eyi abantu abasekho safe eSouth Africa."

