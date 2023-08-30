A South African woman shared a video on TikTok showing how her husband treats her like a princess

The husband does things for his wife, such as helping her with her hair, cutting her nails, ironing her clothes, buying her flowers, and travelling together

South Africans are in awe of the woman's princess treatment and are inspired to find husbands who will treat them the same way

Being treated like a princess can make a woman feel special and cherished. It can be a reminder that she is loved and appreciated.

In a TikTok video, a woman showed off how blissful her marriage is.

Source: TikTok

A happily married wife took to social media to share how her husband loves and values her.

Video shows woman being treated like princess by husband

A video posted on TikTok by @baradidardi shows a beautiful compilation of photos and videos capturing love-filled moments between her and her husband.

The footage shows her hubby helping her style her hair, cutting her nails, ironing her clothes, buying her flowers, travelling together and more. Urgh, what a lucky wifey.

"Princess treatment on any given day, even the days we don’t meet eye to eye," the post was captioned.

Marriage is a commitment to love and support each other through good times and bad. It is a journey that you will take together, and it is an opportunity to build a life with the person you love. And @baradidardi has herself a beautiful life with her hubby.

South Africans in awe of woman's princess treatment

Netizens were in awe of the husband's loving nature and reacted with sweet comments on the post.

@Mbali Gumede828 replied:

"Not him washing your wig, love that for you."

@Ayandanxasana replied:

"Yaz, I am planning to go to Europe to look for my husband."

@Ushler wrote:

"Please, what was the prayer you used?"

@Zizikazielihle58 commented:

"I'd cry everyday."

@Hanic Hendricks205 said:

"I love this for my girlies.... what one guy won't do, another will absolutely do."

@_ℬ commented:

"It's him washing the wig ke sana, love it."

@YakwaMnqayi replied:

“Seng’funa umlungu manjie.”

