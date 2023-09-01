A video of a group of orange men running in Stellenbosch has been doing the rounds on social media

The funny footage posted on TikTok shows the men confidently running shirtless in a public area

South African netizens were left scratching their heads over the reason for the men's actions

From showstopping performances at the robots to men in huge shoes at funerals - there is never a dull moment in Mzansi.

A TikTok video of a squad of orange dudes running in Stellenbosch had SA confused. Image: @afemininetomboy

Source: TikTok

A video of a group of young men painted orange running in a squad in Stellenbosch, Cape Town left amused South African netizens scratching their heads.

The footage posted on TikTok by @afemininetomboy shows the shirtless men painted in orange from top to toe as they run together in a group.

"Can we get a normal day in Stellies?" the post was captioned.

It is unclear what the men were doing or why they were doing it, but it was quite a funny spectacle.

Watch the video below:

Footage of odd orange men spark witty comments online

Netizens were left amused by the orange men and flooded the post's comments section with jokes and banter. Some people even compared the bold men to cheese-flavoured chips, which was a hit.

Bongisisiwe.n said:

"I have so many questions nkosi yam."

Chelsea‍♂️ commented:

"I don't want to ask but …WHATS GOING ON HERE?"

L reacted:

"It's giving ✨️Doritos ✨️."

No name commented:

"Never a boring day in South Africa."

Mosarh replied:

"Ehhh, Aya hamba ama'Cheese Curls."

Griselda Blanco said:

"Bathong, American Pie?"

