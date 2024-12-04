Police arrested six foreign nationals for possession of suspected stolen property and damage to essential infrastructure

The men were arrested after police received a tip-off that there was a theft in progress at an Eldorado Park power station

South Africans called on the government to do something about the amount of foreign nationals committing crimes in SA

The South African Police Service arrested six illegal immigrants for cable theft in Eldorado Park, and South Africans have had enough. Image: @SAPoliceService/ Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – South Africans have expressed frustration with the government following the arrest of six illegal immigrants in Eldorado Park.

The men were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for possession of suspected stolen property and damage to essential infrastructure.

The arrests were carried out after police received information that suspects were planning to steal cables from a power station.

Men arrested with R250,000 worth of cable

Police confirmed that they received a tip about a theft at the Eldorado Park Extension 1 power station at 1 a.m. on Monday, 2 December.

A team from Eldorado Park Detectives, Crime Prevention, and Crime Prevention Wardens attended and spotted a Toyota Corolla near the power station.

While searching it, they found cable worth approximately R250,000 and instruments believed to have been used to commit the crime.

SAPS confirmed that the cable belonged to Johannesburg City Power.

South Africans frustrated with government

While some were thankful that SAPS arrested six criminals, they expressed frustration that the men were foreign nationals who were illegally in the country.

@Meisyouisme said:

“Yet Ramaphosa wants more. These politicians are benefiting from this criminality.”

@Zamatola05 added:

“Illegal foreigners again. The favourite people of the government.”

@massenya asked:

“Then, when we voice our dissatisfaction, we are told we hate them. How are we supposed to live with people who are here to destroy our infrastructure?”

@Andyklaas1 said”

“Cyril Ramaphosa, are you even aware of the damage foreigners are doing to our country?”

@KitsoLefik stated:

“If we don't do anything about this illegal foreigners crisis, our children might not have a country.”

Thandi Hadebe stated:

“South Africa, we are in trouble.”

Kuni Ditira said:

“This is sabotage and should not be treated as theft.”

Aubrey Oubza AO added:

“When we talk, they say we are xenophobic. These people are not here to work. They are here to destroy this country.”

