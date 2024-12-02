Members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation fatally wounded five suspects in Mpumalanga

The Hawks received information that the gang were planning to target ATMs in the Witbank area

South Africans praised the police and said that other provinces were finally following KZN's lead

The Hawks fatally wounded five suspects who were preparing to target ATMs in the Witbank area. Image: @AthlendaM/ @Abramjee

MPUMALANGA - The Hawks will always be alert.

That’s the warning issued to criminals by the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, after a deadly shootout.

Hawks are always ready to act

Lebeya issued the warning to criminals, saying that their actions would have consequences.

He made the statement after five suspected robbers were killed in a shootout with police.

“A call is made to potential robbers to withdraw from such activities as these behaviours always attract dire consequences. The team shall always be on alert," Lebeya said.

Suspected robbers killed in shootout

The five suspects were killed after engaging in a shootout with police

Five suspected robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on the morning of Monday, 2 December.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale explained that the team traced the suspects after following up on information about ATM bombings. The men were allegedly getting ready to strike in the Witbank area.

“The information led the team to Schoongezicht in Emalahleni, where the group was found at an alleged safe house."

When officers spotted a white Toyota Hilux, which they were told to look out for, they attempted to stop the suspects, which is when the shootout ensued.

Five of the gang were fatally wounded, while one was injured. Police also recovered firearms and explosives.

"A R5 rifle, a hunting rifle with a scope, and three 9mm pistols, as well as explosives, were recovered on the scene," Colonel Mogale said.

South Africans praise the police

The news has been heralded on social media, as citizens expressed relief that the criminals were dealt with.

@SegaS22 said:

“Good. We are tired of these criminals.”

@Matsanekgaugelo added:

“Mchunu proves that Bheki Cele was sleeping on the job. The man is swiftly cleaning the streets all day long.”

@Mokone40 stated:

“Well done to our law enforcement officers. This is how you deal with criminals.”

@RhulKing added:

“Seems like Mpumalanga SAPS is also falling in line. Amazing job👏🏿.”

@FMohokare stated:

“Fantastic work by the Hawks and SAPS. Slowly but surely, criminals will respect our law enforcement officers, and our beautiful South African streets will be safe again.”

@adamabankura said:

“Finally, police officers in other provinces are doing what their counterparts in KZN are doing.”

