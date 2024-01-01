Four suspects robbed a supermarket store in Sabie, Mpumalanga and tried to get away

Police reportedly responded rapidly to the scene and encountered the suspects as they escaped

One suspect allegedly fired a shot, and the officers fired back, fatally wounding one and injuring the other, while the other two got away

Four suspects robbed a store, and one was fatally shot and killed by the police.

A Mpumalanga robber was shot and killed when he got into a gunfight with the police after stealing an undisclosed amount of money. The police acted quickly when summoned and apprehended him before he could escape.

Suspects chased by police

According to IOL, the incident happened in Sabir. Four armed men robbed a supermarket and held people in the store at gunpoint. They took a lot of money from the store and ran away. The cops were alerted to the incident, and they responded rapidly. One of the police officers reportedly noticed the robbers and gave chase.

1 was fatally wounded

When the robbers realised the cops were onto them, they ran and started firing back. The officers shot back, and one suspect was shot and killed, while another was injured. The other suspects escaped, and police are on the hunt for them.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will reportedly be investigating the incident; a case of business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm has been opened.

18 killed in shootout between SAPS and robbers

Similarly, in what could be described as a deadly shootout, Briefly News reported that a police shootout with suspects resulted in 18 deaths.

The incident occurred after a cash-in-transit heist in Makhado in Limpopo. It is not certain how and who died during the shootout. South Africans were stunned that so many people would die in a shootout between police and alleged criminals.

@Mankaswa said:

“There is something wrong with this country.”

@JHBBooyse remarked:

“More people die in SA every day than in the so-called war in Ukraine.”

