A video of a South African police helicopter chasing down a suspect has gone viral, with many netizens amused by the footage

The video shows the helicopter flying around in one spot as it targets a man in an open field

The post was captioned with a message that SAPS officers do indeed work, despite popular belief

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A video of a SAPS helicopter chasing down a suspect has gone viral.

A video of a SAPS helicopter chasing a man has gone viral on X. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

The footage posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the helicopter flying around in one particular spot, targeting one man in an open veld area.

The post indicated that SAPS officers do indeed work despite popular belief.

"If you think SAPS are not working, wait until they are looking for you," the tweet was captioned.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi netizens react to the video

Several netizens were amused by the footage and others shared their thoughts on the police.

@mokone_eddie said:

"Is that dust or they are spraying him with some paint?"

@SA_MLAMBO replied:

"That’s always the case, don’t mess with those guys."

@katlego_morema said:

"This pilot has never played GTA bro. My dawg e simple die ding, fly low landa pressa triangle. When you out the heli chase pressa x , choose gun, pressa aim and shoot. Simple dawg."

@Deee___ wrote:

"This is how Dr Matthew was able to fool the government."

@jordash_junior replied:

"Is this guy running away from a helicopter on foot?"

@HloniPhalatse responded:

"@SAPoliceService are always working. They do arrest. The problem tends to be the courts."

Johannesburg police arrest 2 robbers

In another story, Briefly News reported that a high-speed chase on the streets of Johannesburg after a brazen jewellery store heist ended in cuffs for two thieves.

The incident happened on Father's Day, 18 June, when eight men stormed the store at East Rand Mall and held the employees at gunpoint. The robbers stole an unspecified amount of jewellery before fleeing the heist scene.

On the way out of the mall, the robbers fired shots randomly and jumped into getaway cars as police gave chase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News