A Johannesburg student was filmed shovelling sand into a dustbin while wearing a suit and top hat, causing social media users to speculate on his reasons for doing so

Some netizens suggested that the student's behaviour was a result of the heavy academic workload and pressure faced by university students

Others responded with jokes and banter, with some suggesting that the student was doing a performance art project

A Johannesburg student had social media users laughing out loud after he was captured on video engaging in a rather absurd activity.

A video posted by @bonolomakoala shows a student dressed in a suit, top hat and face mask as he uses a spoon to shovel sand into a dustbin.

University students typically have a heavy academic workload, with multiple classes, assignments, and exams to juggle, all while trying to maintain a social life. This can be especially challenging and even drive one to the edge from time to time.

This could explain the student's amusing behaviour, unless he was just doing a drama practical as some netizens suggested.

South Africans confused and amused by the student's behaviour

While some netizens tried to make sense of the student's sand-shovelling act, others responded with jokes and banter.

saadiqa petersen palekar said:

"Somebody explain."

Nomakhosi.iii said:

"Bathong ."

Cocktail_Monate1 commented:

"The pressure plus the stress we go through here makes the lecturers happy."

bethany Leaman said:

"It's probably a 2nd year doing their project for Performance Art."

A responded:

"Guy is from performance art and representing the 1652 struggle (done this for 16min52sec)."

sbiziwegwala replied:

"Lecturers looking at you like "yaaaah this is what I want"."

