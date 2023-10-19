Hilarious TikTok video features a young South African dressed as Spider-Man walking to campus

The person behind the camera bursts into laughter, capturing the amusing moment

The video offers a lighthearted reminder to embrace spontaneity and fun in everyday life

In the realm of viral TikTok videos that never fail to bring smiles, a recent gem from South Africa had Mzansi chuckling as they watched a young student dressed as Spider-Man nonchalantly stroll to campus.

Hilarious TikTok video features a young South African dressed as Spider-Man walking to campus. Image: @manlikenzillz

Source: TikTok

The person recording the video shared a hearty laugh at the whimsical sight, and it turns out that these antics are a typical part of daily life at Eduvos Midrand.

Spider Man attends campus, goes viral

The TikTok video, shared by @manlikenzillz, showcases a young South African student, clad in a full Spider-Man costume, calmly making his way to campus. As he strolls along, his presence doesn't go unnoticed, and the person recording the video can't help but burst into laughter at the delightful absurdity of the moment.

Eduvos Midrand, known for its lively and fun-loving student community, seems to be no stranger to such amusing antics.

Take a look:

Mzansi laughed hard at Spidey

The video quickly gained traction on social media, leaving viewers in stitches and reminding everyone that embracing fun and spontaneity can brighten even the most routine aspects of life. In a world often weighed down by responsibilities and seriousness, this TikTok video serves as a joyful reminder to find humor and laughter in everyday situations.

Read comments:

@WithLungi:

"This made my day! We all need a bit of Spider-Man in our lives."

@EtumilePride:

"That's our spirit! We believe in creating memorable student experiences."

@JonkerDe:

"Eduvos Midrand seems like the place to be for a good laugh!"

@SpideyFanatic99:

"Spider-Man on campus - that's something you don't see every day!"

@ZimbanithRSA:

"Laughter is the best way to brighten up your day! Thanks for sharing this!"

Pupil hallucinated seeing Spider-Man after eating R2 muffin laced with dagga at Soshagunve School

In related news, Briefly News reported that a parent of one of the 90 pupils who consumed muffins laced with dagga said she was confused when she received a text message about the incident.

Pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshagunve, Pretoria, were rushed to medical facilities on Wednesday, 20 September, after reacting to eating the laced baked goods.

One parent said she was informed about strange happenings at the school via a WhatsApp text.

