Parents of pupils from Pulamadibogo Primary School expressed confusion and shock after their children consumed muffins laced with dagga

One parent received a text message alerting her to the incident and arrived at the school to find her daughter hallucinating, claiming to see Spider-Man

South Africans are baffled by the incident and wonder why someone would sell space cookies to kids

PRETORIA - A parent of one of the 90 pupils who consumed muffins laced with dagga said she was confused when she received a text message about the incident.

Pupils from the Pulamadibogo Primary School in Soshagunve, Pretoria, were rushed to medical facilities on Wednesday, 20 September, after reacting to eating the laced baked goods.

Pupils started hallucinating after eating space cookies

According to SowetanLIVE, one parent said she was informed about strange happenings at the school via a WhatsApp text.

She said when she arrived at the school, she was told that her daughter had eaten a muffin laced with dagga and hallucinated seeing Spider-Man.

"When I got here, I was informed that my child had been taken to the clinic as she was seeing Spider-Man. I have never seen anything like this before." said the parent.

Another parent said she was confused when she arrived at the school and saw ambulances taking away kids. She thought some of the kids had died.

The pupils reportedly bought muffins from two street vendors for R2 each. The Department of Education in Gauteng issued a statement saying that the vendor was identified and the police were investigating the incident.

Mzansi weighs in on kids reacting to space cookies

Bonolo More said:

"Seeing primary school kids experiencing such a high that experienced junkies hardly have can only leave one with nothing but a dropped jaw."

Leontine Sitzer-Thomas said:

"Why do some people find this amusing?! Shame on you!"

Mpho Raphunga commented:

"The poor kid probably loves Spider-Man hence he saw him while he was high."

B Tumelo Kanyane Matlala said:

"Who is selling those space cookies at school?"

Andile GeeLasoul Sitiyana said:

"Hebana at Primary space cookies indeed, we live in a 2k world."

