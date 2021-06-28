Covid19 Update: Harsher Lockdown Due to Delta Variant, Death Toll on the Rise

South Africa's cases have remained on the rise with over 15 000 new positive Covid-19 cases and more than 120 deaths reported

NICD revealed that a massive 1 928 897 laboratory-confirmed cases were confirmed and that Gauteng has the highest number

KwaZulu-Natal is the second-most-impacted province with the Western Cape following close behind

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in South Africa. Over 15 036 new Covid-19 cases and 122 more deaths bring the total number of deaths in the country to 59 900. The National Institute for Communicable diseases has revealed that the above has caused a 26.9% positivity rate.

On Sunday, the NICD stated that South Africa has now recorded 1 928 897 laboratory-confirmed cases. 620 956 confirmed cases have been reported in Gauteng as it is still the most-impacted province in the country.

KwaZulu-Natal is in a close second place with 351 916 and the Western Cape has 318 490. On Sunday, Gauteng alone recorded 9 858.

The Covid-19 pandemic is taking the country by storm as the third wave is at its peak. Image: Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to News24, President Cyril Ramaphosa once again imposed regulations for two in order to fight against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious. The president put a ban on all gatherings (besides funerals) in the country and basically locked Gauteng down.

eNCA reported that authorities stated that the Delta variant, which was first identified in India, will surpass earlier waves due to the country's struggle with the vaccine rollout programme.

The family meeting resulted in the country's move to Alert Level 4

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa warned the country that we face another grave challenge with hospital admissions on the rise, and Covid-19 infections are getting worse with the peak of this wave being higher than the previous two.

As a result, new restrictions will be put into place as South Africa moves to Alert Level 4.

A massive resurgence of infections is being experienced in South Africa as the third wave of infections sweeps across the country with more than 11 400 people currently hospitalised with Covid-19 with private and government facilities buckling under the pressure with ICU beds in short supply.

Existing containment measures not enough to deal with the 3rd wave

The only way to combat the virus is to reduce the person-to-person contact, which proved to be the best way to flatten the rate of infection during the first and second waves.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za