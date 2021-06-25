Covid19 Update: 100 000 Vaccines in a Day, Over 16k New Cases Reported

The NICD has stated that 16 078 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours in South Africa on Thursday

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that a total of 16 078 new Covid-19 cases were identified in South Africa on Thursday. This is lower than Wednesday's 17 493 cases recorded in 24 hours.

The NICD stated that the total number of lab-confirmed cases are now sitting on 1 877 143 with a 24.5% positivity rate. Gauteng is still the hardest hit province in the country as it recorded 9 512 cases. The Western Cape recorded 1 912 new cases.

Vaccinations are on the rise as South Africa fights the virus back

Vaccinations have finally crossed the 100 000 mark in South Arica with 115 016 new vaccines reported in the last day.

Source: Getty Images

Over 100 more South Africans have unfortunately lost their lives to Covid-19

News24 reported that 148 Covid-19 deaths which is much lower compared to 166 that was reported on Wednesday. This brings the number of fatalities 59 406 to date. The number of tests conducted is 12 769 052 this includes both the public and private sectors.

Hospital admissions are on the rise as the cases of Covid-19 increase on a daily basis

Hospital admissions have reached 607 in the last day as health authorities have pleaded with the citizens of South Africa to be vigilant and stay, according to IOL.

The fear of the third wave brings thoughts of stricter restrictions in South Africa

Previously, Briefly News reported that on Thursday night the hashtage #3rdWave was ushered in on the country's trends list as people got the conversation going amid speculations of tighter restrictions, or worse, a higher lockdown level in Gauteng.

This was despite the earlier assertions made by Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his budget vote speech at the Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg. Makhura, during his briefing of the Provincial Command Council, made it known that the province cannot afford a level 5 lockdown, dismissing the possibility.

The Premier, however, did warn that law enforcement traffic will be increased to implement tighter restriction measures at public spaces across Gauteng, including funerals and other gatherings, to ensure compliance with the regulations.

