Third Wave Trends Amid Fears of Increased Level, Tighter Restrictions in Gauteng

South Africans added their voices to the debate on whether there should be tighter restrictions or a stricter lockdown enforced in Gauteng

This comes fresh off the heels of Gauteng Premier David Makhura's address of the Provincial Command Council at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg

Despite Makhura's assertions that Gauteng cannot afford a level 5 lockdown, many speculated it is a possibility while others lambasted the move for a lockdown

Thursday night ushered in the hashtag #3rdWave on the country's trends list as people got the conversation going amid speculation of tighter restrictions, or worse, a higher lockdown level in Gauteng.

This was despite the earlier assertions made by Gauteng Premier David Makhura during his budget vote speech at the Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg. Makhura, during his briefing of the Provincial Command Council, made it known that the province cannot afford a level 5 lockdown, dismissing the possibility.

South Africans added their voices to the debate on whether there should be an increased lockdown level in Gauteng. Images: @Tsilo/ Twitter, Sharon Seretlo/ Getty Images, @ChristoThurston/ Twitter.

The Premier, however, did warn that law enforcement traffic will be increased to implement tighter restriction measures at public spaces across Gauteng, including funerals and other gatherings, to ensure compliance with the regulations.

In an earlier report by IOL, Professor Koleka Mlisana, co-chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19, said the province failed to adequately prepare for the third wave.

The professor lamented the province's 'ill-preparedness', stating that while there was an opportunity to do so, the Gauteng government, instead, procrastinated. He said:

"Government did not adequately prepare, despite warnings from the advisory committees. This is a failure by the provincial department of health as it did not prepare when it should have. We are in a serious crisis if you're looking at the numbers."

Social media abuzz with mixed views after Makhura address

As expected, South Africans took to social media in numbers to dissect what they heard from Makhura's address.

There were mixed views on the provincial government's purported response of a higher lockdown level and the tightening of restrictions. A user criticised others for being "in fear" of the virus, adding that those who enjoy freedom ought to be left to do as they please.

He said:

"Why can't people that are so scared of Covid-19 and calling for strict lockdowns put themselves and their families under level 5 lockdown? Why cant they leave the rest of us freedom-loving people and those of us who want to provide for our families alone?"

Other users responded by substantiating their own justifications while others, still, questioned whether any thought had gone into the statement.

Alert levels questioned as Gauteng gets deeper into 3rd wave

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address imposing lockdown level 3 have left many speculating that stricter lockdown regulations are looming, especially in Gauteng.

Recently, Briefly News reported that the South African Medical Association (Sama) Chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee, has pleaded for stricter lockdown measures to slow the spread of the third wave of Covid-19 as cases increase rapidly across the country.

Possibilities of the government enforcing a hard lockdown, similar to that enforced early in 2020, is reportedly quite small as South Africa does not have the adequate resources to sustain businesses and maintain a stable economy.

Following reports by The Citizen, current events may dictate the probability that Gauteng will be required to force stricter lockdown regulations.

