Covid19 Update: South Africa Records Over 17k Cases, More Than 10k in Gauteng

The highest recorded daily cases have returned with 17 493 new positive tests of Covid-19 revealed to have been noted in the last 24 hours

Unfortunately, another 166 people have lost their lives to the virus as was reported by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

On a better note, in the past 24 hours, 83 631 Covid-19 vaccines were administered bringing the total amount of vaccines administered to 2 312 873

A massive 17 493 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the last day. This takes the number up to 1 861 065 with Gauteng seeing an increase of 10 806 alone. There have also been 166 new deaths reported bringing the death toll to 59 258.

Covid-19 tests are also on the rise as many across the country fear for their lives. As many as 70 186 tests for the virus were conducted in the past 24 hours with a massive 24.9% positivity rate of infections. The vaccine rollout programme in South Africa is going smoothly so far with 2 312 873 Covid-19 jabs being administered in total.

In the last day, 83 631 vaccines were administered. Reports state that the 17k cases make the highest daily recorded cases since 14 January where 8 503 new positive cases were identified.

Figures provided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed that there is a major worry for the country, specifically in Gauteng. NICD Head of Public Health Surveillance and Response Division Dr Michelle Groome stated that Gauteng's rapidly increasing daily cases are overtaking that seen in the previous two waves, according to TimesLIVE.

News24 reported that a number of educators will be receiving the Covid-19 jab. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi just recently got his vaccine.

Covid-19 cases are soaring daily in South Africa

Previously, Briefly News reported that in yesterday's update, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said more than 9 500 people are being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

The country is currently experiencing the third wave of Covid-19. Yesterday, South Africa recorded 9 160 new Covid-19 cases. There were also 341 new hospital admissions and 93 Covid-19-related deaths, according to TimesLive.

This brings the total number of infections on Wednesday to 1 832 479. The total number of deaths in the country were previously 58 795 and 9 503 people being treated in the country's hospitals.

