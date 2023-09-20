An 11-year-old girl attended the funeral of her mother and three younger siblings in Eastern Cape

The mother murdered the children with poison in a nearby forest before ending her own life on 11 September

Images from the funeral evoked strong emotions in South Africans, and many said their keeping the surviving girl in their prayers

An Eastern Cape mother and her three children were buried. Image: @MoneySaverSA1

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE- The burial of the woman who committed suicide after poisoning her three children took place at Jabavu in Port St. Johns.

The eleven-year-old daughter who survived the horrific attack attended the sombre send-off.

Need for thorough investigation

Petros Majola, the director of the Khula Community Development Project, emphasised the importance of uncovering the underlying causes of such bone-chilling incidents.

He told SABCNews that upon their arrival at the hospital earlier today, the young girl was still under the care of a social worker.

Majola added that he had seen her just last week, and when she saw him, she recognised his presence as a source of support.

Murder survivor's mental health

He shed light on her state of mind at the funeral saying she was in good spirits until she saw the coffins of her siblings.

"But the moment these bodies were carried into the tent, then she broke down. There is something underlying—those underlying circumstances we need to dig down.”

Family funeral saddens SA

South Africans extended their condolences and said their prayers were with the surviving daughter during this traumatic time.

Read some of the comments below:

Stacey Sissing Naidoo stated:

"She couldn't take it anymore. She snapped, no one in their right mind would do this. RIP"

Maya Sivsankar commented:

"This is heartbreaking."

Thozama Mothlaudi mentioned:

"Hope the one who survived will receive all the physiological support she needs."

Portia Tawana Letlalo posted:

"I feel 4 the one who survived, the trauma, and pain. I pray the child gets loving and supporting people around as they grow."

Ndivhuwo Tshikalange Tshivhase added:

"She is at peace now no more pains and sorrow rest in peace."

Debt drives desperate Eastern Cape mom to kill her children and herself after family “starved for weeks”

Source: Briefly News