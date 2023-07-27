South African doctor, Lauren Dickason, is on trial in New Zealand for strangling and suffocating her three daughters after relocating to the country

A psychiatrist testified that she believed killing her children was the right thing to do to keep them together

Dickason had long-standing mental health issues and said the move to a small town in New Zealand played a role in the tragic incident

NEW ZEALAND - The South African doctor accused of the murder of her three daughters says she killed them because she thought she was doing the right thing.

Lauren Dickason is on trial in New Zealand for strangling and then suffocating her three young daughters, Liane, 6, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla, shortly after relocating to the country.

Psychiatrist shares the last words Lauren Dickason's last words to her kids

Dickason's husband, Graham, moved the family to a small town called Timariu in 2021. The defence team explained that the move and Dickason long-standing mental health issues played a role in the killings.

According to TimesLIVE, psychiatrist Dr Susan Hatters-Friedman testified for the defence, saying Dickason decided to kill her children because she wanted them all together.

Before killing her daughters, Lauren reportedly took several pills in excess in an attempt to kill herself. She then told her children that she was going to die, and she did not want them to be alone when she died.

The psychiatrist stated that Dickason believed she was doing the right thing and that her children were better off dead because she believed she was a bad mom.

"Mummy’s very sick and is going to die. I can’t leave you behind because I don’t know who’s going to look after you," said Lauren.

After her arrest, the police asked Dickason if her children responded when she told them. Lauren said the oldest child was angry and said she was the best mom.

According to IOL, Dickason had been having thoughts about harming her children for a while and even said she once thought of cutting their "femoral arteries and putting them to bed."

Mom of SA Doc accused of killing kids in New Zealand details daughters failing mental health before murders

Briefly News previously reported that The mother of Lauren Dickason, on trial for killing her three daughters, has taken the stand in defence of her daughter in a New Zealand court.

Wendy Fawkes told the court how her daughter struggled with mental health issues, which only became more pronounced when the young family emigrated to New Zealand.

Dickason followed her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Graham Dickason, to New Zealand with their daughters, six-year-old Liane and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla, in tow.

