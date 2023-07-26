The trial of South African doctor Lauren Dickason, accused of murdering her three daughters, continues in a New Zealand court

Dickason's mother, Wendy Fawkes, took the witness stand and detailed how the doctor's mental health declined leading up to the murders

The woman smothered the three young children less than a month after emigrating to New Zealand with her husband

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

NEW ZEALAND - The mother of Lauren Dickason, on trial for killing her three daughters, has taken the stand in defence of her daughter in a New Zealand court.

The trial of Lauren Dickason is continuing in the Christchurch High Court in New Zealand. Image: @AntiAbuseSA

Source: Twitter

Wendy Fawkes told the court how her daughter struggled with mental health issues, which only became more pronounced when the young family emigrated to New Zealand.

SA doctor "snaps" and kills her 3 daughters

Dickason followed her husband, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Graham Dickason, to New Zealand with their daughters, six-year-old Liane and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla, in tow.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After spending two weeks in Covid-19 quarantine and one week reunited with her husband, Dickson made the tragic decision to end her children's lives and make an attempt on her own.

While the former Pretoria-based general practitioner survived a suicide attempt, her three little girls died by smothering, IOL reported.

Lauren Dickason's mother details her mental decline

Dickason's mother claimed the signs her daughter was unwell were there before the family set off for greener pastures.

Fawkes told the court Dickason was already under strain created by isolation of the Covid-19 lockdown, the effects of IVF treatments and grief of losing a pregnancy.

Dickason's mom claimed that her daughter had become withdrawn during her last weeks in South Africa, which worried Fawkes, TimesLIVE reported.

Fawkes told the court:

“I’d never seen her in as bad of a mental state as she was in before they left.”

South Africans weigh in on the Lauren Dickason murder case

Below are some comments

@Barbalaza83 said:

"This poor woman obviously had/has severe mental health issues."

@LeeMc01 criticised:

"Oh no. I'm struggling to feel for her, though. Your children are a gift, and you can lose them at any time. But to do it yourself?"

@cherylastrauss added:

"When depressed, do not harm others (especially innocent children)."

@KarenBa13579679 mourned:

"This is most upsetting and way beyond tragic. The absolute hell these families on both sides must endure."

South African doctor who murdered her 3 kids in New Zealand goes on trial, husband gives harrowing testimony

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African doctor who admitted to killing her three daughters shortly after moving to New Zealand has gone on trial.

Lauren Dickason's husband, orthopaedic surgeon Dr Graham Dickason, spoke about the day he found his three children strangled by their mother.

Lauren is facing charges for the murders of her daughters, Liané, 6, and two-year-old twins, Maya and Karla. The children were found by her husband in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News